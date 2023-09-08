CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The two halves couldn’t have been more different in Friday’s Central Ozark Conference clash between the Carl Junction Bulldogs and Neosho Wildcats. The Bulldogs held on for their first win of the season, 32-24, at home.
The first half was all defense with Carl Junction taking a 7-6 lead into the break, but the second half was marked with big plays with Carl Junction scoring twice and Neosho scoring once on plays longer than 60 yards.
“We had some really big runs that really got us going, one right after halftime and that was really a big one,” said Carl Junction head coach Todd Hafner. “It gave our kids a lot of confidence. They did a really good job in the first half. They came out with something we hadn’t seen yet, but our kids did a fantastic job making adjustments.”
Carl Junction senior Johnny Starks scored the Bulldogs’ first two touchdowns of the game on big plays, one a Neosho punt he blocked and ran to the end zone with only 1:40 left in the first half to put CJ up 7-6 after the extra point, and the second on the third play from scrimmage in the second half where he ran the ball 61 yards to put the Bulldogs up 14-6 early in the third quarter.
Another theme in this game was special teams — Carl Junction’s kicker, Gavin Cowger, hit all three of his point-after touchdown kicks and a 28-yard field goal, while Neosho struggled all night on special teams, failing on one kick and three two-point tries in the game.
“We’ve just got to continue to get better at the little things,” Neosho coach Brandon Taute said. “Too many mistakes, we shot ourselves in the foot, and you can’t do that against any team in the COC. Credit CJ for taking advantage of those mistakes. That’s a good football team that plays hard. We’ve just got to look in the mirror a little bit and fix those things. We’ve been in three football games and we’re 0-3, but it’s still just Week 3, and maybe by Week 10 we can get this thing put together.”
As hard as points were to come by in the first half, the second half was the opposite with each team scoring on all their possessions except for Neosho’s final possession, which started with 2:10 left in the game and CJ leading by eight points, 32-24.
Neosho drove to Carl Junction’s 30-yard line, but the drive stalled with 37 seconds left on an incomplete pass on the fourth down.
The Bulldogs’ rushing game controlled the clock and racked up 341 yards while Neosho tried to counter with a passing attack that saw quarterback Quinton Hughes hit 23 of 32 pass attempts for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Leading rushers for Carl Junction were sophomore Marcus Lopez-Durman with nine rushes for 119 yards and Starks with 11 rushes for 114 yards.
Neosho junior Denver Welch ran for 188 yards on 29 carries.
Carl Junction moves to 1-2 on the season while Neosho falls to 0-3.
