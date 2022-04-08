CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction boys golf team claimed a 9-6 win over Webb City in the annual Bird Dog Cup on Friday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
The competition, formatted similarly to the Ryder Cup, saw the Bulldogs claim 5 1/2 points in individual match play, 3 1/2 points in 4-ball (best ball) and 1/2 a point in foursomes (alternating shots).
Individual match play saw Carl Junction’s Jack Spencer defeat Keegon Dill 2 up, Tommy Walker defeat Levi Lassiter 2 and 1, Jacob Teeter defeat Cooper Forth 1 up, Quinn Vogel defeat Caden Ray 2 up and Carson Beckfield defeat Daniel Roy 3 and 2.
For Webb City, Evan Garrison defeated Riley Cooper 3 and 1, Bret Swearengen defeated Jayden Wingo 4 and 3, Braxten Cahoon defeated Noah Williams 2 and 1 and Josh Howard defeated Zach Wrensch 2 and 1.
Webb City’s Jack Good and Carl Junction’s Zach Merwin finished all squared to round out the individual match play.
The Bulldogs swept the 4-ball competition with Walker and Teeter defeating Forth and Roy 3 and 2, Spencer and Merwin defeating Howard and Lassiter 4 and 5 and Wrensch and Williams defeating Dill and Cahoon 2 up.
Webb City’s Garrison and Roy picked up a foursome win, 4 and 2, over Roper and Beckfield while Swearengen and Good finished all squared with Wingo and Vogel.
