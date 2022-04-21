CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team strengthened its bid for a Central Ozark Conference title with yet another impressive win.
The Bulldogs dominated time of possession and picked up their eighth shutout victory of the season with a 2-0 win over Willard on Thursday night at Bulldog Stadium.
CJ (11-2) outshot Willard (9-3) 19-4 — including a 12-1 advantage in shots on target — and picked up one goal apiece from Allie Wrestler and Kadynce Arnold en route to the team’s fourth consecutive triumph.
“This game was all about effort,” Carl Junction head coach Ed Miller said. “I’m very proud of our girls for their level of effort and energy. It was two good halves of soccer, and that’s what allowed us to win the time of possession and keep them off of the scoreboard.”
Wrestler broke a scoreless tie in the 37th minute when she found the back of the net off of an assist by Hannah Franks. The score gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead at halftime.
“Hannah was outside and made a really good cross to the back post, and basically it cleared the whole defense,” Miller said. “Allie than came in on the backside frame of the goal like we taught her and had a nice little volley into the back of the net and finished. It was a beautiful cross and beautiful goal.”
CJ scored an insurance goal just three minutes into the second half. A shot by Lauren Burgess was knocked down by Willard goalkeeper Karli Wheeler before Arnold collected the rebound and delivered a quick boot into the goal for a 2-0 advantage.
“I thought that speed of play would hopefully be in our favor,” Miller said. “I thought we came out and played at a high tempo and tried to see if the other team could keep up. We had some depth with our bench and had several players rotate in on a hot, humid night. I think that sort of wore them down a little bit with that energy we brought.
It was just a matter of keep-away for the Bulldogs from there. Willard struggled to advance the ball past midfield and managed just two more shots in the final 37 minutes of action.
Arnold got off a team-high six shots for CJ while Franks had five shots. Katelyn Magee paced the Willard attack with three shots.
Wheeler tallied 10 saves for the Tigers.
Carl Junction improved to 3-0 in COC play with the triumph.
The Bulldogs will take on Monett (3-11) in a nonconference game on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Monett. After that, they’ll be tasked with a challenging week of conference competition as they take on fellow COC contenders Webb City (10-3) and Ozark (10-2-2) on April 26 and 28, respectively.
“We knew that Willard was toward the top (of the COC) coming into the day with a winning record,” Miller said. “They only lost a couple of games. They beat Webb City on Tuesday night in PKs (penalty kick) and got a good conference win. So that was a good win for us, but we know we have a tough week ahead with Webb City and Ozark. It should be a good week of conference play.”
