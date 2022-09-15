ANDERSON, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team earned a road sweep over McDonald County on Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-14.
The Bulldogs were paced by Kylie Scott, who recorded 15 kills, four aces and seven digs. Destiny Buerge had nine kills, two aces and eight digs, while Karissa Chase tallied nine kills. Logan Jones amassed 33 assists, five digs and a pair of aces.
Carl Junction plays host to Webb City on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.