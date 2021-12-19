The Carl Junction wrestling team crowned one champion and had six top-six finishers en route to a fourth place team finish at the Harrisonville Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Bulldogs claimed 675.5 team points and finished one spot ahead of fifth-place Carthage.
Helias won the team title with 880 points and was followed by runner-up Marlow (839) and third-place Willard (782).
Lukas Walker, competing at the 113-pound weight class for Carl Junction, went 5-0 in the weekend event with four falls and a decision. He picked up a second-period fall over Simon Hartline of Monett in the finals.
Carter Foglesong was also a finalist for the Bulldogs at 106. He won four straight matches before falling 2-0 to Shawn Lang of Willard in his championship match.
CJ had three third-place finishers in Sam Melton (120), Chance Benford (182) and Kameron Bennett (285). Tony Stewart (160) placed fourth.
Eli Sneed had the top performance for Carthage as he went 6-0 at 138 to claim an individual title. In the finals, he earned a convincing 14-4 major decision over Ethan Nash of St. Joseph Benton. His closest match of the weekend came in the semifinal round where he claimed a 4-2 win in sudden victory over Carson Hayes of Helias.
Carthage had one other finalist in Davion King (160), who picked up five consecutive falls before falling 3-1 in sudden victory to Gary Walker of Willard in the finals.
CHS also had two third-place finishers in Bradyn Tate (126) and Braxdon Tate (152), while Grey Petticrew (145) finished fourth and Christian Brown (120) fifth.
Webb City, which finished 13th as a team, was led by Colt Taylor (126), who placed fifth after going 4-3 on the weekend.
Monett had one individual champion in Harrison Merriman (285) and one runner-up in Hartline (113). Aidan Branch (106) placed fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.