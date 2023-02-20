CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Southwest Missouri schools will be well represented this week at state wrestling championships, with many sending boys and girls to Columbia.
In Class 3, Carl Junction claimed its first district title in 25 years on Saturday at the District 3 tournament at Carl Junction High School
The Bulldogs amassed 199 points; Bolivar, which came in second, finished with 166 points, while McDonald County High School finished third with 153 points.
The top four qualifiers in each weight class advance to state.
The Bulldogs wasted no time in their race to the title, claiming championships in the first three weight classes and finishing with nine state qualifiers.
Sophomore Carter Foglesong (37-4) pinned Glendale’s Bradley Hiteshew (30-3) halfway through the third period to claim the title at 106 lbs.
At 113-lbs, senior Lukas Walker (43-1), who finished third at state last year at 106, logged a first-period pin against McDonald County’s Robinson Yoshino (20-29).
The Bulldogs wrapped up their early trifecta when junior Sam Melton (40-5) pinned Rolla’s Brayden Squires (30-15) at 5:40 in their 120 lbs. match. Melton was a state runner-up last year at 113 lbs.
All three champions — Foglesong, Walker and Melton — won via pins in all of their respective marches through the brackets.
Carl Junction’s next state qualifier came at 126-lbs, when junior Max Matthews (30-20) outlasted Camdenton’s Logan Tibben (30-16) in a 6-4 tiebreaker for third place.
Freshman Marcus Lopez-Durman (36-9) qualified with a second place for the Bulldogs at 150 lbs. after a loss to Branson’s Tyler Storment (28-9) via a third-period pin in their championship match.
At 157, Carl Junction junior Dexter Merrell (36-10) pinned Willard’s Andrew Keithley (23-21) at 2:38 to claim third place and guarantee Carl Junction’s sixth qualifier for state.
But the Bulldogs didn’t stop there.
Tony Stewart (38-11), a sophomore, lost a close 5-2 decision to Willard’s Gary Walker in their championship match at 165, but the second-place finish was the Bulldogs seventh state qualifier out of the 15-team tournament.
Senior Chance Benford (27-10) claimed second place at 190 lbs. after falling to Bolivar’s Blake Goodman (43-2) in their 190 lbs. match.
Carl Junction’s ninth and final state qualifier was at 285 lbs., when senior Cayden Bollinger (29-12) finished second after falling to McDonald County’s Jayce Hitt (22-0) via a first-period pin.
Mustangs In addition to Hitt’s championship at 285 lbs. McDonald County senior Blaine Ortiz (39-6) claimed a 6-4 sudden victory over Branson’s Kyshin Isringhausen (46-1) to finish atop the podium in their 138 lbs. match.
Mustang Junior Samuel Murphy (40-1) outlasted Branson’s Cade Grimm (38-3) in a 3-1 victory and claimed first place for the Mustangs at 215 lbs.
In addition to the three champions, the Mustangs added two runner-up finishers: Yoshino, who fell to Carl Junction’s Walker at 113 lbs., and senior Levi Smith (26-3,) who was defeated by Rolla’s Kayden Kinder (37-7) in a late second-period fall in their 144 lbs. title match.
Senior Colter Vick (33-11) recorded a first-period pin against Marshfield’s Tyce Jones (31-20) in their third-place match at 175 lbs.
Rounding out McDonald County’s eight state qualifiers are fourth-place finishers freshman Eberson Perez (17-14), who finished fourth at 106 lbs. after an 8-4 decision at the hands of Rolla’s Caeson Mickem (36-12) in their third-place bout, and sophomore Malosi Sosef (28-12), who fell in a close 7-4 decision to Branson’s Alejandro Berumen (26-16) in their third-place matchup.
Webb City will be represented at state by Colton Taylor (28-17) who finished in second place at 132 lbs. after being pinned by Marshfield’s Tanner Davidson (41-6) in their championship bout.
Class 3 and 4 action begins Friday and continues Saturday.
Class 4
Ozark claimed the team title at their Class 4 District 3 tournament at Ozark High School with 191 points, besting perennial power and runner-up Neosho, which finished with 146 points.
Still, Neosho managed to qualify six of its wrestlers for state, including Eli Zar, who captured the state title last year in Class 3.
Zar (45-2,) a senior, defeated Carthage’s Davion King (26-2) in a close 5-1 decision to claim first place at 165 lbs. Zar was one of three top finishers for Neosho.
Neosho freshman Carter Howard (18-5) bested Lebanon’s Jonathon Perryman (21-16) with an 8-1 decision in their 138 lbs. title match and senior Nico Olivares (33-4) pinned Ozark’s Peyton Greer (37-14) in the second period to claim the top spot at 185 lbs.
Wildcat sophomore Fisher Butler (28-9) finished second after Lee’s Summit’s Charlie Dykes (45-2) prevailed in an 11-2 decision in their championship match. Fisher was a fifth-place finisher at state last year at 113 lbs.
Third place at 190 lbs. went to Neosho senior Ulysses DeLeon (40-8) after a late first-period pin of Lee’s Summit West’s Nate Moore (29-16).
Senior Collyn Kivett rounded out the Wildcat state qualifiers with a fourth-place finish. Kivett (34-7) lost a 7-0 decision to Springfield Central’s Gaven Bremenkemp (37-5) in their 157 lbs. third-place match. Kivett was a fourth-place finisher in the 160-lb class in Class 3 last year.
In addition to King, Carthage will send three other wrestlers to Columbia for the state meet Friday and Saturday.
Carthage sophomore Tanner Putt (30-13) was a runner up at 106 lbs., after Raymore-Peculiar’s Kamdon VonHolten (30-10) outlasted him in a 1-0 tiebreaker.
Senior Grey Pettigrew (29-9) was Carthage’s third runner up after being pinned early by Ozark’s Braxton Strick (47-2) in their 132 lbs. match.
Tiger Junior Bradyn Tate (45-5) claimed third place with a third-period pin over Kickapoo’s Tobias Collins (24-16) at 132-lbs and will be joining his teammates at the state tourney.
Joplin’s lone state qualifier was senior Draven VanGider (26-8), who lost a 7-0 decision to Nixa’s Brennan Carey (42-6) in the 215 lbs. championship matchup.
Class 2
In the Class 2 District 3 tournament, host Seneca claimed two champions and qualified seven wrestlers for the state tournament that begins Wednesday in Columbia.
Senior Brady Roark (52-0) placed first at 132 lbs. for the Indians after a third-period pin of Cassville’s Akhilleus Arguelles (15-2.) Roark is a two-time state champion and has committed to South Dakota State University.
Junior Andrew Manley (45-4) defeated Pleasant Hill’s Sam Ewing (47-4) for Seneca’s other first-place finish with a 6-5 decision in the 144 lbs. match.
Four freshmen will represent the Indians at state. Jace Renfro (28-9) lost in a 5-3 decision to Pleasant Hill’s Brayden Bush (45-5) in their championship bout at 190 lbs. to claim runner up. Paxton Bruegal (40-8) finished in third place after defeating Clinton’s Lucas McMenemy (29-9) 8-4 in their 106 lbs. clash. Rounding out Seneca’s list of young qualifiers was Eli Manley (39-9) who finished third at 126 lbs. with a 16-8 major decision over Eldon’s Samuel Simmons (24-13).
Lincoln Renfro and Landen Commons rounded out the state qualifiers for Seneca.
Renfro (31-13), a senior, dropped a 4-0 decision to Blair Oaks’ Doug Blaha (31-13) in their third-place contest at 175 lbs. Sophomore Landen Commons (10-10) fell to an injury to Logan-Rogersville’s Beau Thompson (37-7) and settled for fourth place at 157 lbs.
As a team, Seneca finished third with 154 points, behind champion Pleasant Hill with 218 points, and Blair Oaks with 174 points.
Class 1
In the Class 1, District 2 tournament in Versailles, Diamond senior Breydon Pelt at 113 lbs. and sophomore Brayden Clement at 190 lbs. both qualified for state with fourth-place finishes.
Pelt (30-17) lost his third-place match to Fatima’s Alex Tune, while Clement (32-14) dropped a 10-2 decision to South Callaway’s Elijah Benningfield (35-4).
Class 1 also begins Wednesday.
Girls wrestling
In the Class 2 District 3 girls tournament at Ozark, Joplin’s Ericka Washom (29-10) finished fourth place at 135 lbs. and became the first girl to advance to state for Joplin in the short history of its wrestling program. Washom, a junior, lost her bid for third place against Willard’s Ashlan Thompson (35-6) in a close 4-1 decision. The Class 2 girls begin their pursuit of hardware on Friday in Columbia.
Clinton High School hosted the girls Class 1, District 3, tournament, where Seneca was able to claim two first-place finishes and a runner-up finish. Liberty Cornell (155) and Isabella Renfro (190) all finished atop their respective weight classes and junior Louzella Graham (39-10) finished in third place at 115 lbs. to qualify for state.
Cornell (44-3), a senior, pinned Knob Noster’s Abby Sader (48-3) to claim the 155- title, and Renfro, a junior, claimed top honors at 190 with a first-period pin of Holden’s Aubree Castanedo.
Graham (39-10) won her third-place match over Monett’s Tavia Spencer (26-10) with a second period pin.
