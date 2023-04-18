Joplin lost 7-2 in its tennis tournament against Carthage on Tuesday.
Joplin's Adam Badr and Josiah Hazlewood defeated Charles Snow and Joshua Rivera of Carthage 8-4 in doubles, but the Eagles' Michael Mancipe and Roman Venturella lost 1-8 to Carthage's Silas Laytham and Danilo Lopez-Gramajo 1-8.
Carthage's William Wallace and Eli Scott beat Joplin's Leif Garritty and Hunter Merkley 8-1.
Joplin Coach Aaron Stump said of Badr: "Adam has shown a lot of skill for being as young as he is. At a tournament in Kansas City, the coaches commented on how good he is going to be, because they saw that potential in him."
Stump also mentioned that Hazlewood placed second in a tournament in Kansas City recently
"In our conference matches he's had some struggles, because he's playing against some people who are just senior-level players and he's a second-year player who hadn't played tennis before he joined our team," Stump said. "He wouldn't be getting second place in a bracket if he didn't have that skill and development."
"He's improving his consistency," Stump added. "He will stick around practice to keep working and developing. That's what you love as a coach — when players are willing to put in that extra time."
In singles, Snow beat Badr 8-5; Hazlewood lost 2-8 to Laytham; Joplin's Garrity defeated Rivera 8-3. In other singles matches, Gramajo of Carthage defeated Merkley 8-4, Carthage's Wallace defeated Joplin's Venturella 8-2, while Carthage's Eli Scott beat Chapel Braman of Joplin 8-3.
Carthage Coach Bob Whyte said of Snow: "He's been a solid varsity player who has worked his way up the ladder for the past three years. He's a good all-around player. He does everything you could ask of him. He can serve, he can volley. He's like a little terror. He gets after it and he doesn't stop."
Whyte also said of Rivera: "He joined us last year and was 12 or 13 on the ladder. He was one of those kids you saw living at the tennis courts. Anytime you drove by he was either playing with someone else or practicing by himself hitting off the board. He's turned himself into a really good player."
