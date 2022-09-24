COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Carthage boys cross country team had five individuals place in the top 60 as the Tigers earned a second-place team finish in the blue division of the Gans Creek Classic on Saturday.
Carthage finished second in the 37-school field with 181 points. Father Tolton Regional Catholic won the team title with 147 points.
Eddy Fuentes crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 16 seconds to lead the Tigers with a 21st-place finish individually. He was followed by teammates Migues Solano (29th), Caleb Fewin (36th), Devin Smith (45th) and Michael Lanyon (60th). Javen Byrd, Skuylor Honeycutt, Indiana Gray, Xander Vazguez and Colt Pugh also competed for the Carthage boys.
Bowling Green’s Ben Chance won the individual title with a time of 16:01.
On the girls’ side, Carthage finished 13th as a team and was led by Maggie Boyd, who took 28th with a time of 21:31.
Fellow Carthage runners Katy Witherspoon (55th), Jenna Wilson (106th), Jennifer Rodas-Gomez (109th) and Julissa Hernandez (117th) finished in the top half of the 245-runner field.
St. Joseph’s Academy won the team title with 91 points. The individual crown was claimed by Fulton’s Emery Mayfield, who finished in 18:50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.