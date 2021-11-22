It’s been nearly 10 years since the Carthage boys basketball team last claimed a winning season.
Third-year head coach Nathan Morris and his Tigers look to end that dry spell in the upcoming campaign. With five returning starters and plenty of depth, it’s more than just possible.
“We are really excited to see what this group can become once we are all together,” Morris said. “We return all five starters from last year with great depth coming off the bench.
“What we will lack in size we more than make up for in athleticism, scoring ability and overall high-character kids. These guys will get after it defensively and look to push and play fast on the offensive end. They will be fun to sit back and watch play as a coach and for our fans.”
The Tigers are coming off a 7-19 season that saw them finish 1-8 in a tough Central Ozark Conference campaign before falling in the first round of the Class 6 District 12 tournament to eventual state champion Kickapoo.
But the good news, as Morris noted, is the experience Carthage returns. The team’s only key losses to graduation after last season were forward Silas Templeman, guard Sam Feurt and center Brandon Gacke.
Silas Templeman, the older brother of Carthage junior Max Templeman, is now playing football at Mid-America Nazarene in Olathe, Kan., as a wide receiver.
“Silas gave us the choice to play him as a forward or a guard with his skills set and give other teams a matchup issue,” Morris said. “He was a kid that played all five positions during his four years in the program, and he will be successful at Mid-America Nazarene.”
Returning starters for Carthage include all-district and all-area performers Joel Pugh, a senior, and Max Templeman, as well as senior Caden Kabance, junior Tyler Willis and sophomore Justin Ray.
Pugh, at 6-foot, 165 pounds, averaged 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season while Max Templeman (5-9, 160) posted per-game averages of 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
“Joel is one of the best shooters and defenders in Southwest Missouri,” Morris said. “On top of that, he is an amazing young man. He is on pace to break the school record for career 3-pointers and the school record for free-throw percentage. With a young team last year, Joel has the kitchen sink thrown at him on defense. This year with older playmakers around him, I look for him to really show his skills set.
“Max is an extremely unique player. Last season, 80% of his made field goals were from 2. This isn’t due to his inability to shoot. It was his skill to get to the rim consistently. He scored 12 points or more in every COC game last year.”
Morris said that Ray started in 25 of 26 games last season as a freshman.
“Justin’s game is very smooth and skilled, as he can score at all three levels,” he said. “He was second on the team last season with 45 made 3-pointers. His strength, length and athletic ability are growing.”
Kabance, who just wrapped up a standout season at quarterback for the Carthage football team, has the ability to play all five positions on the basketball court, according to Morris.
Willis spent the final month of last season as Carthage’s starting center.
“He is a tough, strong kid that will battle taller post players,” Morris said of Willis. He is a two-way guy in football at tight end and defensive end, so he knows how to play in the trenches.”
Several varsity newcomers to watch, according to Morris, are seniors Sylas Browning and Logan Carmickle, as well as juniors Clay Kinder and Britt Coy.
The Tigers open the season on Dec. 3 at Monett before hosting their annual Carthage Invitational on Dec. 9-11. Their home tourney will include a stout field that includes Joplin, Webb City, Nevada, Leavenworth, Raymore-Peculiar, Fort Smith Southside and West Plains.
“We have a loaded schedule for both our non-conference and COC schedule,” Morris said. “We will have to play at the highest level possible every night, but that will be great preparation come district tournament time.”
