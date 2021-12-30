ROLLA, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball team outscored Rolla in each quarter en route to a 58-44 triumph in the championship game of the 35th Rolla Holiday Invitational on Thursday at Rolla High School.
The Tigers posted a 25-17 lead at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 33-27 in the second half.
Carthage (9-1) had three scorers in double figures in Joel Pugh (17 points), Max Templeman (16) and Britt Coy (12). Pugh and Templeman both made three 3-pointers while Coy made two. Clayton Kinder added seven points and made one triple.
Adam Hounsom paced the Rolla offense with 17 points.
Carthage plays host to Nixa on Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.