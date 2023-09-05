CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Invitational cross country meet, which has been a staple for many area teams, marks its 50th anniversary this week on the rolling hills of the Carthage Golf Course. Although there have been a number of years that the invite did not happen, the inaugural race was held in 1973.
Over the years, the race has included a number of talented Carthage teams, but chief among those was the 1996 girls team coached by Andy Youngworth — part of a squad that dominated most competitors during the first half of the 1990s.
That 1996 team was inducted into the Carthage Hall of Heroes at Four Acres YMCA last year and remains the most successful Carthage girls team in any sport. The team won multiple meets, including the Carthage Invitational, the MSSU Stampede, the Springfield Invitational, the Carl Junction Invitational and the Neosho Invitational before finishing second at the state championship.
Allison Medlin led the Tigers to their second-place finish, ending up third in her race and was inducted into the Hall of Heroes in 2018. Other members of the team included Melinda Sneddon, Margeaux Boyer, Erin Williams, Natalie Coffee and Jenny Prichard.
When asked about replicating that kind of success, Carthage Head Coach Brian Crigger said it boils down to hard work.
“I think you just have to be consistent and work hard year after year,” Crigger said. “I have never been a part of a team like those of the mid 90s, but I am hopeful that one day we will have that again in Carthage.”
The Carthage boys also have had success at the Invite, most recently with a first-place finish last year, for the first time in 21 years. They were led by top 10 finishes by Caleb Fewin (7th), Miguel Solano (9th), and Eddy Fuentes (10th).
Crigger still remembers earning a medal of his own at the meet while he was a Parkview High School athlete in the early 2000s.
“When I ran at the Carthage Invitational I was a freshman in high school at Parkview High School. One thing I remember is in those days there were small hay bales that you would have to jump over while running and large difficult hills all over the course,” Crigger said. “It was a true ‘cross country’ race and not just a fast race track like some of the courses today.”
Crigger said the course itself is one of the main reasons the invite remains a popular draw.
“I think it is a unique course that challenges runners in the early season,” Crigger said. “This is the time of the year that coaches want to still work on runners’ strength both mentally and physically and this course certainly tests both. Since our race is held on the golf course many teams would use it as a simulation for the state meet that used to be held on a very similar course in Jefferson City.”
Crigger also commented on the rich history of the Carthage program.
“I had the privilege of learning and coaching under Missouri Track & Cross Country Hall of Fame Coach Andy Youngworth for 15 years before I took over the cross country program three years ago,” Crigger said. “Coach Youngworth has a way of getting the best out of his athletes regardless of who they are and how much talent they have. It is my goal to continue the rich history of Carthage Cross Country.”
Crigger commented on some of the team leaders who will guide the Tigers this season.
“On the boys’ side, Eddy Fuentes (senior) is our leader both on and off the course,” Crigger said. “He is an extremely hard worker and I think he is poised for a breakout season. He isn’t always the most vocal leader, but Eddy leads by example and puts in the work to be great.
“On the girls’ side, our senior leader is Jenna Wilson, Jenna has been working hard all summer and has already run a new lifetime personal record in the first 5k of the season in Bolivar,” Crigger said. “Jenna is kind and helps create a welcoming environment for all our girls. Another leader is our only returning state qualifier, Maggie Boyd. Maggie brings the experience of running at the state meet last year to the girls’ team and we hope to have even more girls qualify this year.”
Crigger is optimistic about both the boys and girls teams this year.
“Our girls team is poised to have a great year and already one of the best teams we have had in recent memories,” Crigger said. “We have a very high ceiling for the girls so we will just have to put in the work and see how good we can be.”
Crigger also commented on his youthful boys squad.
“After our first few races of the year I can tell that my team is very tough, but also very young,” Crigger said. “Across the board we have improved our times from last year, but overall our men’s team will have to work extra hard since we lost a lot of senior leadership from last year.”
Of the 45 athletes Crigger has this year, just four are seniors; in addition, to Fuentes and Wilson, Crigger has senior Xander Vazquez on the boys’ squad and Gudeli Garza on the girls’ side.
This year’s 18 teams come from all over the Four States. They include Carthage, Carl Junction, Central (Springfield), Clever, East Newton, Free State (Lawrence, Kansas,) Glendale (Springfield,) Grove (Oklahoma), Hillcrest (Springfield,) McAuley, Parkview (Springfield), Heritage (Rogers, Arkansas), Rogers High School (Rogers, Arkansas), Sarcoxie, Thomas Jefferson, Webb City and Wheaton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.