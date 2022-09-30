The Carthage football team controlled the game from start to finish en route to a 49-7 win over Central Ozark Conference foe Ozark on Friday night at David Haffner Stadium.
Carthage (5-1), ranked No. 1 in Class 5, jumped out to a 35-0 lead by halftime before outscoring Ozark 14-7 in the second half.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway of the night for CHS was yet another stout performance by its defense. One week removed from limiting a potent Neosho offense to seven points, Carthage again surrendered just one touchdown against an Ozark team that was coming off back-to-back 40-point performances against Webb City and Willard.
Carthage is surrendering just 12.3 points per game through the first six weeks of the season.
I’ll tell you, we were really concerned with coming out and having to defend (Ozark),” Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said. “They’ve shown signs the last several weeks of being a really complete football team. But I’m so happy for our kids. They really do practice hard on that side of the ball, and I think Coach (Chris) Edwards does a great job. You can see them gaining confidence every single week.”
The CHS defense generated three takeaways and forced one turnover on downs. Senior linebacker Tayvion Bailey had a pair of interceptions second half after senior defensive back Jadason Davis-Maxey recovered a fumble in the first half.
“I just put my mind on the field and did the things I was coached to do,” Davis-Maxey said. “Our energy was great tonight and it made a difference. There’s 11 seniors and we’ve all played with each other for years. So when we all match the same energy, we play amazing.”
Carthage is plus-six in turnover margin on the season.
“That’s always an important stat and you want to be in the positive,” Guidie said. “Fourth-down stops have been fantastic, too — last week and this week especially.”
It was business as usual for Carthage on the offensive side of the ball as it torched Ozark in the ground game with seven touchdowns.
Senior running back Luke Gall, an Air Force Academy commit, rushed for four rush TDs while senior quarterback Cooper Jadwin had two and Bailey had one.
“We were very efficient offensively,” Guidie said. “We had zero offensive penalties tonight, which was fantastic. That’s something that we stressed you don’t know how hard the last few weeks. Our goal was three or less penalties tonight overall, and I think we only had one on a kickoff that went out of bounds. So I’m really happy with the discipline our kids showed.”
Carthage jumped out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter after scoring on its first three drives of the night. The first score came on a 59-yard TD scamper by Gall, and then Jadwin logged two straight TD carries on runs of 38 and nine yards.
Gall added two more scores in the second quarter on carries of nine and two yards, giving CHS a 35-0 lead at the game’s intermission.
Ozark went scoreless in all six of its drives in the first half. The Carthage defense generated its first takeaway when an option pitch was bobbled and fumbled, allowing Davis-Maxey to fall on the football late in the second quarter.
A recovery on a muffed punt set up a short field for Ozark at the Carthage 40-yard line early in the third quarter, which led to the team’s first points of the night four plays later on a 1-yard TD run by QB Brady Dodd.
But the Carthage offense responded right back with two more TDs in the third quarter — a 54-yard rushing score by Gall and then an 8-yard scamper by Bailey.
A 42-point Carthage lead forced a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Gall finished with 182 yards on 12 carries.
Jadwin recorded 106 yards on nine rushes, and he also completed six of eight passes for 80 yards. His longest completion was a 26-yard strike to senior tight end Tyler Willis in the second quarter.
Guidie said efficiency in the pass game was another area the team stressed throughout the practice week.
“We wanted to complete 70% of our passes,” he said. “Coming in we were at 48%, which is not great. We wanted to improve that area. I thought Cooper had some nice throws. Ty (Willis) had a tremendous catch down there inside the 5. But our ability to pass the football is going to be huge moving forward.”
Carthage will travel to Webb City on Oct. 8 to take on the Cardinals.
