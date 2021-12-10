CARTHAGE, MO. — The Joplin Eagles dominated West Plains and the Carthage Tigers fell at the last second to Raymore-Peculiar to set up the final two games on Saturday of the 75th annual Carthage Tigers Invitational boys basketball tournament.
Joplin will play Ray-Pec for the title at 4:30 p.m. at Carthage High School and Carthage will play West Plains in the third place game at 3 p.m.
Other games on Saturday include Webb City playing Fort Smith Southside for fifth place at 1:30 p.m. and Nevada playing Leavenworth for seventh place at noon.
NAIL-BITER
The Carthage Tigers fell behind 8-0 to start its semifinal game with Ray-Pec and spent the entire rest of the game playing catch-up.
After falling behind in the first quarter 16-9, the Tigers played the Panthers even in the second and third quarter to trail 36-29 going into the final quarter, and that’s when the Tigers rallied.
“I asked those kids, what happens in that game if we’re not calling a timeout down 7-0 in the first quarter,” said Carthage coach Nathan Morris. “I told them we had to be extremely proud of the way they fought, but that was the thing this young group did last year. They got down in games and we always continued to play hard and we fought back. We have to find a way to not do that this year.”
Carthage outscored Ray-Pec 10-4 up to the 2:30-mark in the fourth quarter, then Carthage Junior Max Templeman tied it with 1:05 by hitting one of two free throws.
The Tigers defense held tough until Ray-Pec’s Ryker Nelson drove the lane and scored with 5.4 seconds to go up 42-40 for the win.
Templeman led the Tigers with 13 points while Justin Roy, Tyler Willis and Joel Pugh all tallied six.
Ray-Pec’s sophomore Ashton Jermain led all scorers with 19 of the Panthers’ 42 points.
DOMINATION
Joplin and West Plains played a close game in the first quarter with the Zizzers even leading the tame 10-9 with 1:14 left in that stanza.
From then on, it was all Eagles.
Joplin outscored West Plains 8-4 in the second quarter and poured it on in the second half building a 16-point lead at the end of the third quarter and holding West Plains scoreless in the fourth quarter to win 51-23.
Sophomore All Wright led all scorers in the game with 15 points, including eight in the first quarter, while his brother, senior Always Wright, tallied 13 points.
Junior Terrane Gibson scored all eight of his points in the second half when Joplin outscored West Plains 29-9.
