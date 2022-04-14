CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage baseball team held a 2-0 lead through one inning but eventually suffered a 17-4 setback in six innings on Thursday at Carl Lewton Stadium.
The Eagles (16-0) outhit the Tigers (6-7) 15-5 in the contest and scored runs in four of the five innings played.
Caden Kabance finished 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI to lead Carthage at the plate, while Parker Copeland, Clay Kinder and Ty Perry logged one single apiece.
Nixa had six players log multiple hits. Jack Edwards led the way with three hits in five plate appearances, recording one home run, a double and two RBI. Caden Cloud homered and finished 2 for 4 with four RBI, while Wyatt Vincent went 1 for 1 with a triple and an RBI.
Carthage’s Parker Copeland started and was charged with the loss after three innings of work. Zach Geter and Sylas Browning both tossed in relief.
Hardy Dougan earned the win after limiting Carthage to two runs (one earned) and three hits in four innings of work.
Carthage competes in the River City Festival on Friday and Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
