SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kianna Yates made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points to help lead the Carthage girls basketball team to a 56-49 win over Ozark in the first round of the Pink and White Tournament on Monday afternoon at Drury University.
“Kianna Yates was the best player in the floor today and she took control of things from the opening tip,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “She plays with such confidence and poise, and that rubs off on the younger players. Her composure allows everyone else to play loose and free."
Yates was one of three scorers in double figures for Carthage (4-4), with Maggie Boyd and Sophie Shannon adding 10 points apiece.
“Maggie and Sophie gave us solid double figures on the offensive end and great effort on the defensive end. It was nice to see them step up on both ends of the floor.”
Ozark (2-4) took a four-point lead into halftime before Carthage went on an 11-2 surge in the third quarter to go up 38-33. CHS closed the game with an 18-16 advantage in the final period to secure the seven-point victory.
“We battled a tough Ozark team for 32 minutes,” Moore said. “I’m so proud of the girls effort and energy today.
“We brought a young team to this tournament, so our execution wasn't always crisp. However, we took good care of the basketball and made enough good plays to pull out the win.”
Lauren Choate added five points for CHS while Daniela Marquez chipped in four points and Landry Cochran two.
Moriah Putt paced the scoring for Ozark with a team-high 16 points, and Riley Boggs recorded 12 points.
Carthage plays Lebanon at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the winners bracket.
