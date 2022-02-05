REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Carthage girls basketball team fell in an early hole in an eventual 76-44 road setback to Republic on Saturday at Republic High School.
Republic jumped out to a 22-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and held advantages of 39-24 at halftime and 57-33 at the end of the third quarter.
Missouri State commit Kaemyn Bekemeier poured in a game-high 38 points for RHS while Rilynn Finley added 13 points.
Carthage (9-12, 0-4 COC) had a pair of double digit scorers in Kianna Yates and Lauren Choate, who tallied 19 and 12 points, respectively.
Carthage plays at Neosho on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
