SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carthage girls basketball team rebounded from a slow and battled till the end but couldn’t complete the comeback in an eventual 58-46 setback to Cabot in the third-place game of the Pink and White Classic on Thursday at Drury University.
Cabot jumped out to a 38-14 lead by halftime before Carthage won the second half by a 32-20 margin.
“Dead legs dug us a hole to start the game, but these girls are fighters and came out on fire in the second half,” Carthage head coach Scott Moore said. “We challenged them at halftime to come out, play hard and let it fly; and they did just that. We hit four 3s in the third quarter and got right back into the game, then kept ramping it up and cut it all the way down to eight points in the fourth quarter.”
Kianna Yates scored a team-high 21 points for Carthage while Lauren Choate and Sophie Shannon added eight and seven points, respectively.
Carthage (5-6) went 2-2 in the three-day tourney to place fourth.
“Nobody in this tournamenthad to play four tough games like we just did,” Moore said. “I’m so incredibly proud of these kids for how hard they have played this week. In fact, the tournament committee awarded us the Sportsmanship Award for how hard we played. We impressed everyone in the arena with our brand of basketball over the course of the tourney. That’s ‘The Lady Tiger Way.’
Kianna Yates paced the scoring for the Tigers throughout the week as she averaged 22 points per game.
“She (Yates) is such an exceptional player who always leads the charge for us, and the rest of the team follows her energy and passion for the game,” Moore said. “However, we are more than just one player. Lauren Choate, Maggie Boyd, Landry Cochran, Sophie Shannon, Daniela Marquez and Trisha Kanas gave us every ounce of energy they had. We press for 32 minutes and we need each of those girls to give their best effort for us to be successful. Because they did, we had an amazing run and they should be so proud of themselves!”
Carthage returns to play on Jan. 4 to play host to Strafford at Carthage High School.
