The Carthage girls basketball team held its own with No. 5 Nixa but was ultimately nipped 52-45 on Friday night at Carthage High School.
The Tigers (6-9, 0-2 COC) faced just a four-point deficit at the game’s intermission and trailed by just a point, 38-37, heading into the final quarter. The Eagles closed with a 14-8 spurt in the final eight minutes to avoid the upset.
“We went toe to toe with the No. 5 ranked team in the state tonight and had several chances to come away with the victory,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “We had two great practices leading into tonight and I felt we could pull off the upset and we almost did. Our girls played great on-ball defense tonight. Im so proud of the effort on the defensive end.
“We need to focus more on the offensive end. We aren’t going to win many games by scoring in the 40s. We’ve got to make more shots at all three levels of the court: in the paint, mid-range and 3-point line.”
Kainna Yates and Lauren Choate scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Carthage. Presley Probert added nine points while Maggie Boyd chipped in eight points and Sophie Shannon two points.
Macie Conway paced the scoring for Nixa with 12 points.
Carthage competes in the Pittsburg Tournament on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.