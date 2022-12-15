CARTHAGE, Mo. —The Carthage girls basketball team used a big run to overcome a double-digit deficit in the first half, but couldn’t hang on against visiting Nevada on Thursday night.
The Tigers trailed by a dozen points in the second quarter, then went on a 16-3 run to take a lead in the third quarter before ultimately falling 55-49 in non-conference basketball action.
Carthage fell to 5-2 with the loss, and Nevada improved to 6-2.
In the first half:
The visitors made five 3-pointers in the first half and limited Carthage to one field goal in the first seven-plus minutes of the game. A 3-pointer by Carthage sophomore Lexa Youngblood cut it to 14-6 at the end of the first, but Nevada led 25-13 halfway through the second after Clara Swearingen made one of her four 3-pointers in the game.
That’s when the Tigers went on their run, and sophomore Lauren Choate played a big part in it. She scored 10 points in the quarter and made two free throws, a 3-pointer and a field goal to help cut it to 27-20 by halftime.
Nevada was scoreless the final 4:23 of the half.
In the second half:
Senior Kianna Yates opened the scoring with a 3 and added a layup on the next possession. Two free throws by Youngblood made it 28-27, and Carthage took its first lead when she scored underneath the basket with 6:11 left in the third.
It was 32-30 Carthage after Yates connected on another 3, but Nevada’s Maddy Majors scored six-straight points and Swearingen added a pull-up jumper to lead 38-32.
A 3-pointer by Nevada’s Kara Phillips made it 45-37 at the end of three.
Carthage stayed within striking distance in the fourth and trailed 49-47 after two free throws by Choate with 2:23 remaining. Swearingen again scored from three-point range, but Carthage senior Landry Cochran scored with 50 seconds left to keep it a three-point game.
Nevada then threw the ball away on an inbounds attempt with 37 seconds on the clock, but Carthage coughed it up when Caylee Holcomb intercepted a pass. Majors added three free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal it.
Final stats:
Choate led Carthage with 17 points, Yates added 12 and Youngblood scored 10. Cochran had 6 and sophomore Zye Clark scored 4. The Tigers made 8 of 15 free throw attempts.
Nevada’s Swearingen had a game-high 20 points and Majors added 16. The visitors didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half and made 8 of 10 in the second.
What they’re saying:
“I thought we had great energy for all 32 minutes. We did not shoot the ball well in that first quarter and dug ourselves that hole. I was proud of Lauren Choate for getting hot in the second quarter and making that run happen for us. The girls feed off her energy when she’s shooting three’s and knocking them down and we can set up in whatever defense we’re running, so I’m happy with that part. Defensively, too many miscues. Not properly picking up their best player or leaving their second-best player open so we’ve got to work on a few of those things. Probably one of my initial concerns is we haven’t played a lot of competition yet and maybe we had a false sense of ourselves. So Nevada showed us our flaws and we’ve got some things we’ll work on and get better at for the Pink and White tournament.” – Carthage head coach Scott Moore.
“We didn’t really get back on defense very well in their transition after a make or miss. I thought that whenever they started chipping away at that 12-point lead but then it got better in the second half. We battled through some adversity – some foul trouble, some hand checks, but overall we continued to play as a team and took care of the basketball. Down the stretch we were able to knock down the shots and the free throws, too.” – Nevada head coach Blake Howarth.
Up next
Carthage returns to action Dec. 27-30 in the Pink & White Lady Basketball Classic at Drury University in Springfield. Carthage faces Glendale at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 and then either Kickapoo or Springfield Catholic at 5 p.m. Dec. 28th.
