SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A strong second quarter helped lift the Carthage girls basketball team to a 48-43 victory over Central (Springfield) on Monday night as the Tigers hiked their record to 3-3.
Central jumped out to a 12-9 lead by the end of the opening period before Carthage went on a 17-10 surge to take a four-point lead into halftime.
The Tigers edged the Bulldogs by a 22-21 margin in the second half.
Carthage had two players score in double figures, with Kianna Yates pouring in 15 points while Sophia Shannon added 10. Presley Probert, Raven Probert and Landry Cochran added five points apiece.
“This game was a physical battle from the opening tip to the final whistle,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “I’m proud of our girls for bowing up and finding a way to gut out a win against a good Central team.
“Kianna Yates was our floor general tonight and kept us going on both ends of the floor. Sophie Shannon fought her way into double figures by making some crucial free throws down the stretch.”
Heaven Shockley paced Central with a game-high 20 points.
The Carthage girls hit the road to take on Nevada on Thursday. The opening tip is slated for 7:30 p.m.
“We need to get better in practice this week because the competition will be even better on Thursday at Nevada,” Moore said.
