CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carthage girls golf team earned a first-place finish in the Carl Junction Invitational on Monday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
Aided by a first-place individual finish by Hailey Bryant, who shot an 8-over-par 80, the Tigers carded a team score of 391 to best the five-school field. The top four individual scores on each team were counted toward the team scores.
Other participants for Carthage were Caitlyn Derryberry (100), Ava Lacy (104), Aubri Fisher (107) and Shay Gaddis (109).
Rounding out the team results were Webb City (403), Joplin (441) and Carl Junction (458). Seneca, represented by three golfers, did not compete in the team portion of the event.
Webb City’s Laya McAllister and Sophia Coulson both shot 95 to tie for second in the individual results. Sydney French shot a 97 and was followed by Jacie Crouch (116) and Langlee Walker (126).
Lindsay Belnap shot a 104 to lead the way for Joplin, while Drew Hockey carded a 109, Kenna Haley a 113, Sophia Schwartz a 115 and Chloe Friend a 126.
For the Bulldogs, Rylee Sprague led the way with a 107 and was followed by Alex Teeter (116), Chloe Mitchell (117), Olivia Teeter (118) and Anna Burch (119).
Madison Babbitt carded a team-best 109 for Seneca. Kahli Fields shot a 125 and Madison Collinsworth a 129.
