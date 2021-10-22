NIXA, Mo. – When folks talk about the offensive line play of the Carthage High School football Tigers, it’s easy to wonder if the game film is in black and white like the old leather helmet days.
As Carthage junior rusher Luke Gall put it, “If I got a game ball, I’d give it to them. Our linemen are the rock of our team.”
That line plowed the way to the outright Central Ozark Conference championship on Friday night as Carthage churned for 317 yards rushing in a 49-14 victory against the Nixa Eagles at Eagle Stadium.
The Tigers scored on all five of their first-half possessions, with Gall going for 141 of his game-high 172 yards (on 18 carries) before halftime – when Carthage led 35-14.
Gall, Cale Patrick and quarterback Caden Kabance each scored two rushing TDs, and Kabance threw for another on a night when Carthage’s defense also held Nixa scoreless in the game’s final 26 ½ minutes – or two-plus quarters.
Nixa had scored 41 points in a win against Webb City two weeks ago, naturally leading the Carthage matchup to become one of the most hyped games in southwest Missouri.
“I thought tonight we were able to mix it up a little bit. We got to the perimeter and were able to run it inside,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said.
Patrick’s 43-yard TD run and Kabance’s 2-yard run – after his 32-yard pass to Tyler Willis on a deep crossing route – established a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Gall later broke off a 48-yard TD run on fourth-and-1 after Nixa had answered.
It wasn’t the back-breaker, but Gall’s play summarized the night, as the O-line proved physical. At that point, the Tigers led 21-7, then after an interception off a deflected pass in the end zone, Gall’s 61-yard run set up Kabance’s 2-yard TD.
The line features senior center Gavin Vangilder, guards Malachi Housh and Anthony Strickland and tackles Drew Musche and Garrett Lilienkamp.
Patrick also rushed for 132 yards on eight carries.
“We all have been working since March,” said Lilienkamp, a senior. “When one guy messes up, we all mess up.”
Their work enabled Carthage to give Gall a chance to throw it in the second half, as he connected with Hudson Moore on a 37-yard pass that set up his 3-yard TD run three plays later, as Carthage took a 49-14 advantage.
Call it a tough night for Nixa, which played without two offensive weapons – running backs Spencer Ward and Ramone Green – as well as outside linebacker Antonio Perez, its second-leading tackler.
The Eagles have been known for big plays all season, and got two in the first half that went for scores: Connor Knatcal’s 36-yard touchdown pass over the top to Jordyn Turner to pull within 14-7, and Austin McCraken’s 56-yard TD run to pull within 28-14.
However, the Eagles’ opening series ended on a third-down sack after reaching Carthage’s 13-yard line, and Carthage also answered late in the second quarter, scoring on a TD pass to Moore with nine seconds left before halftime.
“We just could not commit enough folks to the box to stop them,” Nixa coach John Perry said. “And once you take that away, they go outside. They’re a great football team. and we weren’t very good tonight.”
Carthage clinched the No. 1 seed in Class 5 District 6 and will receive a first-round bye next week when the district playoffs begin.
