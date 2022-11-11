CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage looked like a football team that was eager to get over its two-year district championship slump.
And that’s exactly what it did.
Carthage, aided by two-touchdown performances by quarterback Cooper Jadwin and running back Luke Gall, led from start to finish en route to a 28-14 win over Republic in the Class 5 District 6 championship game on a chilly Friday night at David Haffner Stadium.
CHS claimed its ninth district title in program history as well as its first since 2019. The team had fallen to Webb City in the district championship games in 2020 and 2021.
“To be able to get back to this spot and get a win over a really good football team, it feels really good,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said.
Carthage (10-1) punched its ticked to the state quarterfinals to take on Lebanon (11-1), a 55-14 winner over Camdenton in the District 5 championship game, on Nov. 19 in Lebanon.
CHS held a 21-6 lead over Republic by halftime and held its largest advantage after Gall ran in his second TD of the night on a short carry to make the score 28-6 with 9:19 remaining in the third quarter.
Carthage went 69 yards in seven plays on the scoring drive, which was highlighted by a 35-yard run by Gall as well as a 20-yard scamper by Jadwin.
Gall, who missed Carthage’s district semifinal game against Willard one week earlier due to an injury, was his typical productive self on both sides of the football despite not being at 100%, according to Guidie.
“Man, he’s a gutsy player and very determined player,” Guidie said of Gall. “Hopefully we can continue to rehab him. Obviously we’re going to need him down the road.”
Republic, a far improved football team from Week 1 when it suffered a 56-26 loss to Carthage in the regular season, made things interesting just before the start of the fourth quarter after a 6-yard TD pass from Wyatt Woods to James Rexroat made it a two-score ballgame.
RHS then got a needed stop on the ensuing drive for Carthage, which advanced inside the Republic 5-yard line before a pair of penalties — including one that negated a TD — led to a turnover on downs at Republic’s 23.
But the Carthage defense, putting together perhaps its best performance of the season, bowed its neck from there by forcing Republic to turn the ball over on downs in CHS territory with less than six minutes to play.
The Carthage offense milked the rest of the game clock on its next drive to put the final nail in the coffin.
“We knew they (Republic) were going to be very talented,” Guidie said. “They play hard and their coach is doing a fantastic job over there to change the culture. Those kids believe; you could see that.”
Carthage benefitted from a strong first half as it built a 15-point lead ahead of the game’s intermission.
Republic went three-and-out on its first drive of the night before Carthage drew first blood on the scoreboard with a seven-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard TD run by Gall. The score gave CHS a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
A short punt by Republic to end its ensuing drive set up the Carthage offense up at the RHS 49. Then three plays later, Jadwin broke free for a 33-yard TD scamper to give CHS a 14-0 advantage with 3:41 remaining in the first.
It wasn’t until the middle stages of the second quarter that Republic finally started to find a rhythm offensively.
Following a Carthage punt, Republic marched 55 yards in just three plays — also benefitting from a 15-yard penalty on Carthage for pass interference — and found the end zone on a 22-yard TD pass from Woods to Rexroat. The ensuing PAT missed, preserving a 14-6 Carthage lead with 6:59 left in the second quarter.
Carthage would respond with one more score after a clock-chewing drive that went 80 yards in 12 plays. Jadwin capped the possession with a 3-yard TD run up the gut, lifting CHS to a 21-6 lead right before halftime.
“He was determined, too,” Guidie said of Jadwin. “You talk about a kid playing with some fire. He took a load off of Luke’s shoulders tonight. … He was able to get out of some (tackles), and it was just kind of one of those nights where we felt like we needed to work some clock and run the football. We were having success doing that.”
Republic’s 14 points in the game was tied for a season low. The other occasion came in Week 2 in a 21-point setback to Webb City.
“Fantastic,” Guidie said of his team’s defensive performance. “We wanted to play physical and fast. … We did that up front. Kids on the back end covered well, and they had some good-looking receivers out there. We just played a physical brand of football tonight, for sure.”
