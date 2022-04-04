CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage baseball team scored 16 straight runs before settling for a 16-2 triumph in five innings over Seneca in a pool game of the Bill O’Dell Tournament on Monday at Carl Lewton Stadium.
The Tigers (3-4) outhit the Indians (4-6) 13-2 and had three players — Logan Carmickle, Kanen Vogt and Sylas Browning — log three hits apiece. Carmickle and Vogt both drove in three runs while Browning drove in two.
Caden Kabance tripled and accounted for a team-high four RBI. Carmickle and Parker Copeland both doubled, and Braxdon Tate had a pair of singles and crossed home plate twice.
Kaden Arr tossed a complete game for Carthage and surrendered just two runs (both unearned) and two hits while striking out seven batters in five innings of work.
Seneca’s Kade Johnson was charged with the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) and six hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Carthage takes on Monett in a pool game on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Seneca takes on Monett on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.