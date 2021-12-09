CARTHAGE, Mo. — Senior Joel Pugh made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points as the Carthage boys basketball team (2-0) controlled the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks from start to finish for a 64-48 victory in the first round of the 75th Carthage Invitational on Thursday night at CHS.
Carthage will take on Raymore-Peculiar, a 33-23 winner over Nevada, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
To go along with Pugh’s big offensive performance, junior Max Templeman added 13 points for the Tigers, who held a 30-19 halftime advantage and went on to lead by as many as 22 points in the second half.
The Tigers got eight triples to fall overall in the game, with Justin Ray making one and Britt Coy making two.
“When you’ve got three guards like we have — Britt Coy off the bench and Clay Kinder, who hasn’t shot it well yet — and we’re not really going to force feed it into the post, yeah that (3-point shooting) is something they’ve worked on,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “Those three guards along with those others, I’ve spent more time in the gym than kids I’ve been around in nine years at Carthage. That’s a testament to them.”
Pesky defense was also a strength most of the night for Carthage as it limited Southside to single digit scoring in the first and third quarters. The Mavericks had just 28 points through the first three periods of play.
“That’s a really athletic team with Southside,” Morris said. “They’re not the best shooting team in the world, but we really challenged them (to not) take gambles and keep the ball in front.”
Southside had one player finish in double figures in Yazed Taforo, who tallied 15 points. Ki Kolls added nine points and Xander Naegle chipped in six.
JOPLIN 65, LEAVENWORTH 51
Brothers Always and All Wright poured in a combined 44 points to lift Joplin to a 65-51 triumph over Leavenworth in the first round.
The win advanced the Eagles (3-0) to the semifinals to take on West Plains, a 50-48 victor over Webb City, at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
“I thought throughout the first half we had a lot of good energy,” Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. “We moved the ball well enough. And they had some really athletic guys, so you had to be smart and disciplined.”
Always, who finished with a game-high 23 points, sparked the Joplin offense early as he tallied 12 points in the opening quarter. In the span, the senior combo guard had a one-handed dunk that put the Eagles up by five before he swished home a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to widen the lead to 18-7 heading into the second period.
The Eagles ballooned their lead to as high as 13 points in the second quarter after All, a sophomore, capped a quick 6-0 run with a pair of made free throws late in the period. A layup by Leavenworth’s Corey Chatmon trimmed the Joplin advantage to 34-23 right before halftime.
The largest lead of the night for Joplin came in the third quarter when sophomore Whit Hafer grabbed an offensive rebound and went back up to make a contested layup and put the Eagles up 22 points, 51-29, with 3:02 remaining to play in the period.
Leavenworth wasn’t done fighting yet, however. An 11-0 surge cut the Joplin lead to 51-40 early in the fourth quarter, and then an old-fashioned three-point play by Chatmon made it a 10-point game less than a minute later.
“We get after them defensively and I think after I left them out there a little too long fatigue set in,” Schaake said. “But they did what they had to do to finish the game out.”
The Pioneers were limited to just three more baskets the rest of the way — two made 3s and a transition layup — as Joplin closed the game with a 12-8 spurt.
All and Calvin Clark also scored in double figures for Joplin with 21 and 11 points, respectively. Always and All accounted for all three of the Eagles’ made triples, with Always accounting for two.
“They’re smart,” Schaake said of the Wright brothers. “They follow the game plan, they read the floor extremely well. They just have a good feel for the game, knowing when to attack and when to get some things rolling. They’re actually really good defensive players, too.”
Eddie McLaughlin paced the scoring for Leavenworth with 17 points and had a game-high three 3-pointers.
WEST PLAINS 50, WEBB CITY 48
West Plains fell behind by as many as five points in the fourth quarter but closed on a 7-0 run to edge Webb City by two points in a back-and-forth first-round game that featured six ties and eight lead changes.
The Cardinals (1-1) scored the first four points of the final period and held a 48-43 advantage after a steal and transition dunk by senior Kaden Turner with 4:45 play.
However, it was all West Plains from there. The Zizzers got seven unanswered points from senior Sean Tinsley, including a go-ahead layup with eight ticks remaining to take a two-point lead.
Following a timeout by Webb City, an inbounds pass by the Cardinals was intercepted by West Plains senior Connor Lair, who then threw the ball in the air to burn the rest of the time and clinch the comeback victory.
“They (the Zizzers) did a good job of packing the lane, and we didn’t do a very good job of running our offense, getting the ball into the soft corners, drawing the bottom defender out in their 3-2,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “And we’re still trying to figure out our rotations. We’ve got a lot of young guys that are trying to step up and get minutes. We’re trying to figure out who those guys are going to be right now.”
The Cardinals also just recently returned the majority of its team from the football field to the basketball court. All but two players were members of the Cardinals’ football squad that won the Class 5 state championship over Holt last Friday.
“We had two varsity kids to practice with for the last four weeks,” Horn said. “So the rest of these guys are on three practices and getting ready to play their third game. It’s not anything new. We know what it is. You just kind of have to play through it.”
High tempo was the offensive mindset for Webb City early. The Cardinals scored four transition baskets in the first quarter — as well as a one-handed tomahawk dunk by Turner early in Webb City’s half-court offense — as they built a 16-11 advantage.
West Plains clawed back to tie the game at 28-28 at halftime. The Cardinals took a 44-43 lead by the end of the third quarter but managed just four points off two baskets in the final 12 minutes of play.
“I think we hit a wall a little bit,” Horn said. “You want to get out and run and make the game fast. Unfortunately we got in a little foul trouble with (Trey) Roets and Turner. I just think our legs aren’t there, and there came a point where we hit a wall. And some shots we would normally make, they weren’t falling.”
Dante Washington and Kaden Turner led the scoring for Webb City with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Roets added seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Webb City will play Leavenworth in a consolation game at 4 p.m. Friday.
