CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage boys basketball team had three players score in double figures en route to a 58-54 win over West Plains in the third-place game of the 75th annual Carthage Invitational on Saturday at Carthage High School.
Joel Pugh drained five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points for the Tigers (3-1), while Justin Ray and Max Templeman added 12 points apiece. Ray drained four triples while Templeman drained two.
Carthage held a 28-27 lead at halftime and widened the advantage to four points by the start of the fourth quarter. The Zizzers (2-3) threatened to tie the game late before two free throws by Clay Kinder made it a two-possession game with under eight seconds remaining.
“It was a physical basketball game, and I thought our kids made some really, really big plays in stretches in the third quarter and early in the fourth,” Carthage head coach Nathan Morris said.
The Tigers went 2-1 in their home tournament, having also picked up a 64-48 win over Ft. Smith Southside before falling 42-40 to Raymore-Peculiar in the semifinals.
“If these three games don’t help get us ready for the season, I don’t know what will,” Morris said. “We played three extremely big basketball teams, and I told our kids that that’s going to be the case almost every single night. We’re going to be outsized.
“I don’t know the last time we finished in third in this tournament. We also talked a lot about (how) I don’t know the last time that we as a program won a close basketball game. Last year we won handily or we lost close games. So I think it may really help this group.”
Carthage had two players named to the all-tournament team in Pugh and Templeman.
The Tigers play host to Central (Springfield) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
