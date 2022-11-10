The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced earlier this week that Carthage High School product Meghan Waggoner VanSlyke will be among a group of individuals to receive the Filbert Five Awards.
The awards— named in honor of the late Gary Filbert, a Missouri sports legend who was a successful basketball coach before assisting legendary Missouri Tigers coach Norm Stewart and later founding the Show-Me State Games — honor former high school, college and professional standouts who made positive impacts on the game.
VanSlyke played prep basketball for Carthage from 2002-2006, and she’s currently serving as the eighth-grade girls basketball coach for Carthage High School while also being a dietician with Freeman Dialysis in Webb City.
VanSlyke earned all-state basketball honors her senior year at Carthage in 2006, three years after she and her sister, Tara, led Carthage to the Class 4 state semifinals.
She played two seasons for Johnson County (Kan.) Community College, leading the team to a No. 5 national ranking her sophomore year when she earned All-American honors from the NJCAA. In the NJCAA Tournament that season, she scores 82 points while averaging 27.3 points per game — new records in tournament play. She also set records for field goals in a game (11) and a tournament (27).
VanSlyke finished her career at the University of Central Missouri, where she was a team captain in the 2009-2010 season.
Other to be receiving Filbert five Awards are Andu Haney Beene (West Plains High School/Harding University), Courtney Crees (Ash Grove High School/Southwest Baptist University), Honey Scott Pricken (Forsyth High School/Moberly Area Community College/Missouri Southern State University) and Katie Pritchard (Waynesville High School/Drury University).
