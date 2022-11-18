Final Four berths will be on the line for the Carthage, Seneca and Lamar football teams as they compete in their respective state quarterfinal games on Saturday.
Carthage will travel in Lebanon in Class 5, while Seneca plays host to Liberty (Mountain View) and Lamar travels to Holden in Class 2.
The winners on Saturday will advance to the state semifinals on Nov. 26.
CARTHAGE AT LEBANON
Carthage, ranked No. 1 in Class 5, will take on Lebanon on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lebanon High School.
The Tigers sport a 10-1 record after winning their ninth district title in program history with a 28-14 triumph over Republic last week in the District 6 championship game inside David Haffner Stadium.
The district title marked Carthage’s first since 2019 when it won a state championship.
CHS is averaging 41.5 points per game while surrendering 15 ppg to opponents.
The Carthage offense, averaging a whopping 448.1 yards of total offense per game, is led by senior running back and Air Force Academy commit Luke Gall, who has amassed 1,734 yards and 36 touchdowns on 205 carries. Gall has also caught 13 passes out of the backfield for 326 yards and two scores.
Senior quarterback Cooper Jadwin has also been productive for the Tigers in the ground game, rushing for 1,169 yards and 10 TDs on 143 carries. He’s also completed 65 of 116 passes for 1,117 yards and six TDs with two interceptions.
Carthage has three players with triple-digit receiving yards in Gall, Hudson Moore (536) and Tyler Willis (132).
Defensively CHS is led by Gall, who’s recorded 87 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one fumble recovery at linebacker. Micah Lindsey has 73 tackles, six sacks, 19 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, while Clay Kinder has 66 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Tayvion Bailey and Davion King have four and two interceptions, respectively, and Mason Frisinger has a team-high 15 pass breakups.
Lebanon, ranked fifth in Class 5, is 11-1 after beating Camdenton 55-14 in the District 5 championship game. The Yellowjackets are scoring 46 ppg while allowing 15 ppg to their opponents.
The only common opponent between Carthage and Lebanon this season was Branson, which suffered a 49-0 loss to the Tigers in Week 2 before falling 40-0 to the Yellowjackets in the first round of the District 5 playoffs.
The winner between Carthage and Lebanon will play the victor between Francis Howelll and Timberland on Nov. 26.
LIBERTY AT SENECA
Seneca will kickoff its Class 2 quarterfinal game against Liberty at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Earl Campbell Stadium.
The Indians (10-1) are coming off a 25-21 victory over Mount Vernon in the District 4 championship game in Seneca. Liberty (11-0) earned a 42-6 win over Mountain Grove in the District 3 final.
Seneca is averaging 42.7 ppg while allowing 19.5 to the opposition, while the Eagles average 47 ppg and limit opponents to 8.7.
The Indians have returned to the quarterfinals after falling in the same round to Mexico last season in the Class 3 playoffs.
The winner between Seneca and Liberty will advance to the semifinals to take on either Lamar or Holden on Nov. 26.
LAMAR AT HOLDEN
Another Class 2 quarterfinal will see Lamar (10-1) hit the road to take on Holden (8-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Holden.
The Tigers are making a quarterfinal appearance for a 14th consecutive season.
Lamar, which finished runner-up in last year’s state tournament, is coming off a 56-6 win over Fair Grove in the District 5 title game, while Holden picked up a 32-25 win over Pembroke Hill to win District 6.
The Tigers are averaging 46.3 ppg and allowing 10.1 to their opponents, while the Eagles are averaging 32.6 ppg and surrendering 18.6.
Saturday’s victor between Lamar and Holden will take on either Seneca or Liberty in the semifinals on Nov. 26.
