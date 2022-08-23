The Carthage Tigers football program has epitomized consistency and success in the last eight years with six district titles, multiple deep runs in the playoffs and a gold ball captured in 2019.
Then there’s also the fact that Carthage hasn’t lost a regular-season game since late September of 2019.
The team has gone 21-0 in Central Ozark Conference play ever since, while capturing back-to-back conference titles in 2020 (co-champion with Webb City) and 2021 (outright champion).
However, the Tigers’ playoff run last season came to an early close due to a tough run-in with eventual Class 5 state champion Webb City in the District 6 championship.
Carthage, which picked up a 42-14 victory over the Cardinals in the regular season, saw a 14-point lead dissipate in the district title game before Webb City scored in the final minute to claim a 28-21 win at David Haffner Stadium.
Heading into head coach Jon Guidie’s 18th season, the Tigers return six starters on offense and six on defense as well as 20 lettermen from last year’s squad. Ten of the returning starters are seniors, and more upperclassmen will likely be filling voids left by last year’s graduates.
“We could possibly start 11 seniors on defense, which I have never seen before,” Guidie said. “We have a lot of holes to fill from an extremely successful graduating class — a class that won 28 of its last 30 football games. We need to get buy-in from our newcomers and get them to understand how important commitment is to each other.
“Every week is a key matchup for us. There is great talent and coaching every year in our conference.”
Carthage will still have its top playmaker on both sides of the football in senior running back and linebacker Luke Gall, a first-team all-state awardee who was named Offensive Player of the Year for Class 5 and the COC after rushing for 1,902 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was also a COC Co-Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 88 tackles and 21 tackles for loss.
Gall, a fourth-year starter, committed to the Air Force Academy during the summer after receiving multiple offers from programs at the NCAA Division I and II levels.
“(He’s) one of our most productive two-way starters in school history,” Guidie said of Gall. “He also may be the hardest working kid I have coached in 29 years.”
Gall will be joined by another familiar face in senior lineman Micah Lindsey, who was also an all-state selection and shared the COC Defensive POY laurel with Gall after tallying 91 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
“Fast and explosive,” Guidie described Lindsey. “He’s a very disruptive player. He and Luke are huge weight room guys.”
A couple more seniors, Tyler Willis (TE/DE) and Hudson Moore (WR), are also back after earning all-conference awards in their junior campaigns.
Moore, at 6-foot-6, poses “some mismatches” at wide receiver while Willis is a third-year starter at tight end who “has really bulked up and gotten stronger in the offseason,” according to Guidie.
Third-team all-COC awardee Drew Musche, a senior, will help anchor the offensive front along with returning starter Malachi Housh, a junior.
Senior speedster Aiden Rogers (WR/DB) will have an expanded role on both sides of the football, per Guidie.
Senior Cooper Jadwin is expected to take over the starting quarterback role after the graduation of Caden Kabance, who completed 58.5% of his passes for 847 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 1,150 yards and 19 TDs on 164 carries.
Guidie said his offense seeks more balance after favoring the run heavily a season ago. The 2021 squad averaged 352.4 rushing yards per game while throwing for 83.8 yards per game.
“We hope to be a little more balanced this year in terms of run versus pass,” he said. “We have experience back at all three levels — backfield, up front and receivers.”
Seniors defensive backs Clay Kinder and Davion King return after earning all-conference accolades as juniors. Antony Deleon will be alongside Lindsey to headline the team’s defensive front.
Senior Chris Mejia is back to continue handling the kicking responsibilities after converting 59 of 62 PATs a season ago.
Carthage will get a preseason tune-up at the Carl Junction jamboree with CJ, Nevada and Monett on Aug. 19 before opening their season at home against Republic on Aug. 26.
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — Republic
Sept. 2 — at Branson
Sept. 9 — Nixa
Sept. 16 — at Carl Junction
Sept. 23 — Neosho
Sept. 30 — Ozark
Oct. 7 — at Webb City
Oct. 14 — Joplin
Oct. 21 — at Willard
2021 RESULTS
Carthage 49, Ozark 14
Carthage 28, Carl Junction 0
Carthage 71, Neosho 14
Carthage 42, Webb City 14
Carthage 42, Branson 14
Carthage 42, Willard 7
Carthage 34, Joplin 22
Carthage 35, Republic 14
Carthage 49, Nixa 14
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Carthage 42, Willard 20
Webb City 28, Carthage 21
