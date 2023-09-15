CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers took on the Carl Junction Bulldogs for their 2023 homecoming game Friday. What appeared to be an early blowout quickly turned into a shootout that the Carthage Tigers won 41-28.
“This win meant a ton. We were 0-3 coming in, backs against the wall,” Carthage head coach John Guidie said. “It’s something we aren’t used to around here. I’m really happy for these kids. They deserve this one.”
Both teams relied on their run-heavy schemes. The Carthage offensive line dominated from the start, helping put the Tigers up 19-0 in the first quarter. It looked like they were literally going to run away with the game behind touchdowns from Landyn Collins and Brady Carlton.
“I prepared really hard in practice and hit holes as hard as I could,” Collins said. “My favorite touchdown was definitely the first one.”
The only blemish was on special teams when the Bulldogs blocked two extra points on Collins touchdown; they had three total blocks for the entire game.
“I told the guys this win wasn’t pretty, we made tons of mistakes, but we hung in there and played hard like we have the last three weeks, and it finally paid off,” Guidie said.
But the tide began to turn in the second quarter when the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns of their own including a 93-yard reception by Ryder Pyles.
For two offenses that emphasize smashmouth football by picking up short yardage, both sides enjoyed their fair share of big plays.
When halftime rolled around, Carl Junction was back in it. One late holding call that brought back a 65-yard touchdown prevented the Bulldogs from taking the lead before halftime.
“It’s tough with this young group, and so we had to make some adjustments defensively,” Guidie said. “The kids came out of halftime and executed it.”
Not to be outdone by the offense, both defenses stepped it up in the second half. Both sides forced three and outs, but ultimately Carthage was able to break through. Facing fourth down in Bulldog territory, Carlton uncorked a 25-yard touchdown pass to Karson Murray.
Despite a quick drive that pulled the Bulldogs within 7, Carthage did not let up. The Tigers played keep away with long methodical drives that ultimately ended in touchdowns.
“It was definitely our offensive line,” Collins said. “They did terrific tonight. That’s why I was able to get a lot of my big runs. It allowed us to eat clock.”
Collins scored a hat trick with a five-yard run that put the game away for good.
It was the first win of the season for the Tigers, who graduated over 25 seniors last year and have slowly been gelling as the season has gone on. By the end of the game the whole team seemed to be firing on all cylinders.
“There was a point in the fourth quarter where the offensive line took over and put it on their shoulders,” Guidie said. “The team will learn from this win and build some confidence going forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.