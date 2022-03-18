Experience and leadership are two things the Carthage High School baseball team won’t lack this spring.
The Tigers head into the 2022 season with nine returning starters and a whopping 10 seniors on their roster. They’ll officially open their campaign on Saturday afternoon when they hit the road to take on Kennett and Glendale at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30, respectively, in Springfield, Mo.
“We have plenty of leadership and experience coming back, which is great,” Carthage head coach Luke Bordewick said. “Last year was pretty much their first varsity experience since their sophomore season was canceled (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). But having a lot of guys back who have varsity experience, know the pace of play and the speed of it, that will help us take the next step forward.”
Carthage looks to improve upon last year’s campaign that ended in the first round of the Class 6 District 6 Tournament after a 10-0 setback to eventual district champion Republic.
CHS finished the 2021 season with a 9-18 record, which was a bit deceiving considering the number of close games the team saw slip away in late innings.
“Anyone that watched the games or looked at the box scores would have seen that we lost four of those games on walk-offs, and most of the games were tied or a one-run game going into the late innings,” Bordewick said. “But we were very competitive last season from top to bottom. I think that bodes well for our guys this year since they know what it takes to turn the tides and win those games.”
Headlining Carthage’s seasoned group are seniors Kanen Vogt and Kaden Arr, who both received postseason honors a year ago.
Vogt, who will play third base this year, was a second team all-conference infielder at first base in the Central Ozark Conference as well as a first team all-district selection as a pitcher and infielder. He finished the year with one home run, five doubles, 21 total hits and a .309 batting average. On the mound, he tossed 24 1/3 innings and went 2-2 with 20 strikeouts.
Arr, a first team all-district selection as a pitcher, led the team with 56 innings pitched and ranked second with 44 punchouts.
Other seniors expected to assume starting roles for the Tigers include shortstop Caden Kabance, center fielder Nate Norbury, second baseman Parker Copeland, designated hitter Logan Carmickle, left fielder Sylas Browning, right fielder Braxdon Tate and utility Zach Geter.
“I think we have a lot of leaders,” Bordewick said. “I don’t know how to pick just one out. The seniors, obviously. … We just have a lot of older guys who know what it takes. You can see it at practice and in our scrimmages so far. They’re pushing these guys. It’s cool to see them step into that role.”
Juniors Clay Kinder and Drew Musche will start at catcher and first base, respectively, to open the season.
Sophomore Bradyn Tate is one of a few sophomores who could help out on the mound and fill in for other starters out in the field throughout the season.
Bordewick said Carthage has the potential to be one of the most well-rounded teams in the COC.
“We have a pretty solid pitching staff with a lot of guys who can fill up the zone,” He said. “In high school baseball, that’s half the battle. Each of them can throw quality pitches and they can throw two or three for strikes whenever they need to. I also think we’re going to have a pretty solid defense. … I think we’ll have a pretty solid (batting) lineup as well from top to bottom. — guys who make hard contact, hit hard ground balls and put pressure on defenses.”
Following Saturday’s twinbill in Springfield, Carthage will have its home opener on Thursday against McDonald County. The Tigers’ first tournament of the season is slated for April 4-9 when they host the annual Bill O’Dell Varsity Tournament in Carthage.
