CARTHAGE, Mo. — Neosho made a game of it in the first quarter of their Central Ozark Conference matchup with defending conference champs Carthage, but the Tigers were just too much on Homecoming night and won the contest 47-7 to go to 4-1 on the season.
Carthage Senior running back Luke Gall had three touchdowns on 188 yards rushing and added a fourth touchdown receiving to lead the Tigers in the win.
Neosho Junior running back Jared Siler paced the Wildcats with 103 yards on the ground and Neosho’s lone touchdown in the first quarter.
The Tigers took a 26-7 lead into the locker room at halftime, but Carthage Head Coach Jon Guidie said it didn’t feel like the lead was that big.
“It felt like it was just a grind that first half,” Guidie said. “Defensively, we played fantastic, they were averaging 58 points a game coming in. Everyone told us what a shootout it was going to be, and our guys stepped up to the challenge tonight and defended a very, very good, explosive offense that they have.”
Neosho Head Coach Brandon Taute said his players didn’t quit, but Carthage’s experience and firepower were too much.
“Our kids understand what they’ve got to do to take that next step and this was a great measuring stick for us,” Taute said. “This is a great program, a very established program and so it’s good for us to kind of see where we're at and I don’t think the scoreboard depicts exactly how we played tonight. But we definitely have to show up in the morning and just continue to get better.”
Carthage’s defense got things started in the game, holding Neosho on fourth down and 1 yard to force the turnover on downs.
The Tigers took the ball on Neosho’s 45 and drove that distance in eight plays. Gall scored a touchdown from 12 yards out, and Carthage went up 7-0 with the extra point.
Neosho struck back quickly, driving from its own 28 after the kickoff and scoring on a 50-yard run by Siler to tie the game with 5:41 left in the first quarter.
That was the offensive highlight for Neosho as Carthage scored on its next three possessions on runs of two yards and four yards by Gall and a four-yard touchdown run by Jadason Davis-Maxey to take the 26-7 lead at the half.
Neosho surprised Carthage with an onside kick to start the second half and recovered the ball, but the Tigers defense stopped Neosho on fourth down inside Carthage’s 10 yard line.
The game was delayed after Carthage’s first play from scrimmage at the 8:54 mark in the third quarter when Gall was tackled into one of the officials who went down and didn’t get back up. The official had to be helped off the field with an apparent leg injury. Another official said he was taken to Mercy Carthage Hospital for X-rays to his ankle.
Carthage drove the field when play resumed and scored on a 27-yard pass from quarterback Cooper Jadwin to Gall to go up 34-7 with the two-point run by Gall.
Neosho gave the ball up on downs once again on its next possession and Jadwin hit senior receiver Hudson Moore for 34 yards to set Carthage up at Neosho’s 7 yard line.
A seven-yard run by Jadwin finished the drive and put Carthage up 40-7, after the two-point run failed, with 3:56 left in the third quarter.
Carthage scored it’s final touchdown on the night with a 10-yard run by backup quarterback Brady Carlton with 5:40 left in the game.
Jadwin finished the game seven for 15 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Moore caught five passes for 108 yards as the Tigers racked up 408 yards on the ground and 174 yards through the air in the contest.
Neosho finished with 118 yards on the ground and 124 yards through the air.
