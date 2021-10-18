It’s sometimes difficult for Carthage golf coach Jamie Newman to believe that Ava Lacey started golfing just a year ago.
Take Monday for example.
In her first appearance at the Class 3 state tournament, Lacey, a sophomore, shot a 41 on the front nine at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield. It marked the best 9-hole score of her prep career.
“It was truly very impressive,” Newman said. “I couldn’t believe it. She had two birdies and a par on that front nine. This is one week after she shot her best 18-hole round (100) at districts to make the cutline. So she’s probably walking into this tournament thinking a lot of these girls would be at a higher level than her, and then she goes out and lights it up. And so she’s thinking to herself, ‘Wow, I belong here.’”
A stellar front was followed up by a challenging back nine for Lacey, who carded a 30-over-par 102 to position herself in a tie for 53rd place on the first day of the state tournament.
“Ava’s score overall looks similar to her usual 18 holes,” Newman said. “The encouraging part about her back nine was she found ways to execute even though she was starting to lose her feel for things. But afterward I told her and Hailey (Bryant) to go into tomorrow with confidence, enjoy the moments, be committed to their shots and just trust themselves. There’s still a full round of golf to be played.”
For Bryant, a senior, the big stage isn’t anything new. The four-time state qualifier and returning all-stater shot a 10-over-par 82 and is tied for ninth heading into the final 18 holes that will be played Tuesday morning.
“It was kind of a tale of two nines for both Hailey and Ava,” Newman said. “Hailey had a challenging first nine and then she turned it around and found a groove on the back. She shot an 82 today and she probably wishes it was better, but looking at the results, she has room to grow tomorrow to where she can make a push and be an all-stater again. It’s definitely not out of the question for her.”
Newman said the course, one that Bryant and Lacey had never played before, played a bit longer than the ones they competed on throughout the season.
“State tournament courses generally play longer, though,” he added. “But the biggest thing I’ve tried to drive home with these two is that their judgement is what it should be. It’s a long day out there, and sometimes you can hit a bad shot and stop trusting yourself. But as I’m walking with them, that’s all I’m coaching — just trust. Have trust with yourself so you can just play. Remember the things that got you here.”
For Webb City, Sydney French shot a 99 to position herself in a tie for 44th while Laya McAllister (103) was in a tie for 60th. Sophia Coulson (110) was in a tie for 77th.
Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski led the field individually with a 6-under-par 66, leading second-place Audrey Rischer of Father Tolton by five strokes.
Springfield Catholic carded a 307 to lead the team standings and was followed by second-place Father Tolton (352) and third-place Webster Groves (354).
The final round starts at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
