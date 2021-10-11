SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hailey Bryant carded a 17-over-par 88 to lead Carthage as the Tigers tied Webb City for a fourth-place team finish on Monday in the Class 3 District 3 girls golf tournament at Payne Stewart Golf Course.
Carthage and Webb City both finished with a team score of 398 and were only bested by first-place Springfield Catholic (304), runner-up Glendale (363) and third-place Willard (389).
Bryant was one of two individuals to qualify for the Class 3 state tournament for Carthage as Ava Lacey fired a 100 to place 20th and advance to next week’s big stage at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Also for Carthage, Caitlin Derryberry and Shay Gaddis shot 103 and 107, respectively.
Webb City qualified three individuals to the state tournament in ninth-place Laya McAllister (90), 13th-place Sydney French (93) and 16th-place Sophia Coulson (97). Jacie Crouch carded a 118 to place 35th for the Cardinals.
Carl Junction placed sixth as a team and was led by Rylee Sprague, who shot a 106.
Springfield Catholic dominated the individual leaderboard as Reagan Zibilski (67), Lyla Louderbaugh (74), Kyleigh Pfitzner (77) and Celia Stiltner (86) placed first through fourth, respectively.
The Class 3 state tournament runs Oct. 18-19 in New Bloomfield.
Joplin’s Schwartz places 27th at district tourney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sophia Schwartz tied for 27th individually to help aid the Joplin girls to an eighth-place team finish at the Class 4 District 3 tournament on Monday at the Fred Arbanas Golf Course.
Schwartz carded a 106 to pace the Eagles and was followed by Kenna Haley (111), Lindsey Belnap (113) and Chloe Friend (120).
St. Teresa’s Academy won the team title with a score of 369 to qualify for the Class 4 state tournament as a team. Raymore-Peculiar (374) finished runner-up and also qualified to state as a team, while Lee’s Summit West (386), Notre Dame de Sion (386) and Lee’s Summit (396) rounded out the top five teams.
Sarah Larkins of Ray-Pec claimed the individual district title with a 7-over-par 79, besting runner-up Sophia McClure of Notre Dame de Sion by two strokes.
The Class 4 state tournament will be held October 18-19 at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.
Webb City topples Mustangs in volleyball
WEBB CITY, Mo. -- Webb City swept by visiting McDonald County in three straight sets Monday in girls’ volleyball.
The Cardinals won 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 to raise their record to 16-11-2, while dropping the Mustangs to 4-18.
Webb City leaders were Kearston Galardo with 11 kills and three digs; Kenzie Storm 8 kills, three service aces and one dig; Kate Brownfield six kills and eight digs; and Aubree Lassiter seven kills.
The Cardinals will host Neosho at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
