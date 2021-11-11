The rematch is set.
With a Class 5 District 6 football championship on the line, No. 2 Carthage (9-0) will play host to No. 4 Webb City (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at David Haffner Stadium.
Sound familiar? It should.
The matchup is not only a rematch from a Week 4 contest that saw the Tigers claim a 42-14 victory over the Cardinals, but it’s also a repeat matchup from last year’s district title game that resulted in a 42-21 victory for Webb City.
Some might even call the collision course that led up to Friday night’s district championship clash inevitable. Carthage head coach Jon Guidie agrees.
“It does seem like we were on a collision course to meet up again, so that’s a good way of putting it,” Guidie said. “That just means both teams are playing really well at the right time. So here we go.”
It’s been smooth sailing so far for Carthage this season as it’s gone undefeated en route to an outright Central Ozark Conference title as well as a top seed in the district playoffs.
The Tigers are outscoring their opponents by an average 30 points per game and have already claimed wins over three state-ranked opponents in Webb City, Class 6 No. 5 Joplin and Class 6 No. 7 Nixa.
Last Friday, Carthage cruised to a 42-20 win over fifth-seeded Willard. The Tigers, aided by three-touchdown night by junior standout Luke Gall, jumped out to a 35-0 lead by halftime and sat several starters for most of the second half.
Webb City, meanwhile, is riding a three-game win streak after claiming a 35-7 win at home over Republic last Friday night. Running backs Dupree Jackson and Cade Wilson combined for 186 yards rushing and four touchdowns as the Cardinals jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead and led by as many as 35 points.
“You look at Webb City these last several weeks and you see a team that is playing really well,” Guidie said. “They have some very good athletes and they have all of their kids back. Their quarterback (Cohl Vaden) is playing extremely well … and I think their offensive line is coming together and playing a physical style that their known for. Then defensively, they’re just flying around, making plays and tackling.”
“We feel like we are playing our best football right now, but you never know until after the fact,” Webb City head coach John Roderique said. “We feel like we’re playing about as well as we can. We’re using different personnel than maybe we did a month ago. I think our kids understand that we’ve got a lot different focus now than what we had just a dew weeks ago.”
Both head coaches agree that the turnover battle could be pivotal on Friday night — much like it was in the teams’ previous meeting this season when Webb City turned the ball over on its first three offensive drives to enable Carthage to build a 21-0 lead just 10 minutes into the contest.
In total, the Tigers generated four takeaways in the game while also forcing Webb City into two turnovers on downs.
“You can’t make mistakes and you can’t do the things we did in a game against a really good opponent,” Roderique said. “We turned the ball over and we didn’t sustain drives. And then defensively, we gave up big plays. Our intensity level just didn’t match theirs, and it just kind of snowballed. We have to change that.”
“Sometimes when two teams are playing well and are pretty even, those turnovers and big penalties come into play,” Guidie said. “You know, the first game is the first game. Both teams are a little different now. But just one turnover in a game like this could make a difference, for sure.”
The war in the trenches will also be important in a contest between two of the best fronts in the COC, according to Guidie.
“The biggest thing is you have to be physical up front and control the line of scrimmage on both sides,” he said. “I think that stood out on film the last time we played them. Our speed defensively was really, really key to slowing them down a little bit. Whoever is going to be more physical in the trenches is probably going to have more success (Friday) night.”
For Carthage, Gall has rushed for 1,766 yards and 28 TDs this season while averaging 11.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Caden Kabance has added 1,051 yards and 18 TDs on the ground while completing 51 of 83 passes for 799 yards and four TDs with four interceptions.
Gall, Hudson Moore and Braxdon Tate have accounted for 171, 170 and 162 receiving yards, respectively.
The Webb City offense is paced by Wilson and Dupree, who have amassed 1,039 and 821 rushing yards, respectively, while combining for 33 TDs.
Vaden has completed 59 percent of his passes for 527 yards and seven TDs in just two interceptions. His top target, Dante Washington, has hauled in 18 catches for 383 yards and six TDs.
The winner in Friday night’s district championship will advance to the state quarterfinals to take on the victor between Glendale and Lebanon on Nov. 20.
