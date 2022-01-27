SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carthage wrestling team picked up a pair of lopsided dual wins on Thursday night with a 59-14 triumph over Central (Springfield) and a 64-15 triumph over Waynesville.
The Tigers claimed six falls and one technical in their win over Central. Logging falls were Bradyn Tate (126-pound weight class), Byron Lopez (132), Eli Sneed (138), Grey Petticrew (145), Braxdon Tate (152) and Tanner Putt (106), while Davion King (160) picked up a technical fall. Carthage also received forfeits at 170, 195 and 285.
Against Waynesville, Carthage recorded six falls and one major decision. Bradyn Tate, Sneed, Petticrew, King, Brett Rockers (170) and David Recinos (285) each recorded pins, and Lopez earned a 10-2 major. The Tigers received forfeits at 106, 113, 152 and 195.
Carthage competes in the Central Ozark Conference Tournament on Saturday at Neosho High School.
