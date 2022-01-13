CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage wrestling team hiked its regular-season dual record to 4-2 with a commanding 48-21 triumph over a COVID-decimated Bolivar squad on Thursday night at Carthage High School.
The Tigers claimed four match wins — all falls — and received an additional 24 points with the Liberators having to forfeit at four weight classes (106, 113, 120 and 182).
Carthage wasn’t free of illness either. The Tigers were empty at two weight classes, having to forfeit at 220 and settle for a double forfeit at 132.
“I liked the way we wrestled … but both Bolivar and Carthage were dealing with illness,” Carthage coach Kenny Brown said. “A couple of their best kids were out. I would have really liked to see the dual with both of us at full strength. It would have been a fun and entertaining dual for people to watch. It (COVID-19) has hit everyone worse lately.”
The Tigers held their largest lead of the night, 36-0, after picking up three consecutive pins at 126, 138 and 145.
Bradyn Tate (126) pined up a first-period fall over Maddux NeSmith before Eli Sneed (138) logged a rare defensive fall over Chance Hensley early in the third period.
“Basically the kid got the legs in and got a little high, and Eli was able to pull his head under,” Brown said. “Eli couldn’t tell exactly where his opponent was, and luckily he heard me tell him to shift to the left a little bit. Once he figured out left from right while he was upside down, he did fine and was able to get the fall.”
Grey Petticrew (145) kept the momentum going for Carthage with a second-period fall over Jake Banner before Bolivar got on the scoreboard with a hard-fought 5-2 decision by Riley Beckman over Braxdon Tate.
“I thought Grey wrestled really well, and I thought Braxdon Tate wrestled really well,” Brown said. “Even in the loss, Braxdon came really close to scoring on a couple of takedowns. One of them he would have had with a little bit more time, and then we had a cradle at the end of the period and ran out of time again. So it’s one of those where, even in the loss, I can see some good things.”
Davion King logged Carthage’s last match win of the night at 152 with a fall over Evan Hendrickson just 41 seconds into the match.
The last three matches wrestled saw Bolivar pick up consecutive wins, with Trey Brewer earning a 13-6 decision over Gabe Lambeth at 170, Blake Goodman earning a first-period fall over Landyn Collins at 195 and Cale McCullah earning an 8-1 decision over Jesua Coquji at heavyweight.
Brown said the priority for Carthage moving forward is to get as healthy as it can before Tuesday’s rivalry meet against Neosho in the Black and Blue Dual at CHS.
“I honestly don’t know what our team is going to look like next week,” Brown said. “With this thing (COVID-19) running through everybody, there’s no telling what either team will look like. Hopefully everybody can get healthy, but I doubt it happens.”
