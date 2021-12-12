FARMINGTON, Mo. — A shorthanded Carthage wrestling team crowned three individual champions and had three other top-three placers to finish fourth as a team at the Farmington Invitational on Saturday.
Whitfield won the team title with 185 points while Farmington (167), Lindbergh (119), Carthage (118) and Poplar Bluff (116.5) rounded out the top five in the 10-school event.
The Tigers managed to clinch their top-four finish at the tournament despite being empty at six weight classes.
Eli Sneed (138-pound weight class), Braxdon Tate (152) and Davion King (160) each went 5-0 en route to individual titles.
King, a junior, picked up four straight falls before winning by an 8-0 major decision over Jace Davis of Jackson. He improved to 8-0 on the season.
Sneed logged three pins as well as two decisions. The senior capped his day with an 8-2 decision over Nate Schnur of Farmington.
Tate, also a senior, picked up two falls, a major decision and a decision. He won by forfeit in the championship round since his teammate, junior Grey Petticrew (152), was in the finals with him.
Petticrew was a perfect 4-0 in the matches he wrestled with three pins and a major decision.
Placing third for the Tigers were Bradyn Tate (126) and Kip Castor (132), who went 3-2 and 2-2, respectively.
Carthage is back in action on Tuesday when it takes on Joplin in a dual at 6 p.m. at Joplin High School.
