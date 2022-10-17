Carthage golfer Shay Gaddis shot a 91 to position herself in a tie for 39th place at the Class 1 state tournament at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club on Monday in Joplin.
Blue Springs South’s Maya McVey led the field with a 5-under-par 70 and was followed by Springfield Catholic’s Lyla Louderbaugh (75), St. Joseph Academy’s Rylie Andrews (76) and Karen Lenox (76), and Ozark’s Josey Roberts (76) to round out the top five individuals.
St. Joseph’s Academy led the team standings with a 321, which led second-place Blue Springs South (356) by 35 strokes.
The tournament will conclude with a final 18 holes on Tuesday.
