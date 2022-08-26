CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage senior running back Luke Gall scored six touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the first half to lead Carthage to a 56-26 win over Republic and earn coach Jon Guidie his 200th career win on opening night of the 2022 football season.
Guidie, who coached at Cherryvale, Kansas, before coming to Carthage, is 200-70 for his career, and 153-46 as Tigers head coach.
“I’ve been really fortunate to coach with some really good football coaches and been able to coach some really good football players,” Guidie said after he was presented with the game ball. “And I’ve been doing this a long time so eventually you’re probably going to get there. It means a lot, it means a lot to have these guys do it and you could see they were very happy for me, which makes me really proud of them.”
The game looked like it might be a shootout early on with Carthage converting a partially blocked Republic punt into a 7-0 lead on Gall’s first score, a one-yard plunge less than four minutes into the game.
Republic struck back less than two minutes later with a 53-yard touchdown run by Senior Gunner Ellison on third and eight with 7:19 left in the first quarter.
It was all Carthage and Luke Gall in the first half after that.
Gall scored his second touchdown with back to back runs of 17 yards to put Carthage up 13-7 after the missed extra point.
Gall’s next score came on the first play of the second quarter on fourth down and two yards to go when he took the direct snap and ran 28 yards to the end zone and the 20-7 Carthage lead.
The Carthage defense stiffened again and forced a Republic punt, but Republic backed Carthage up to its own 19 yard line.
A penalty set Carthage back 10 yards, then Quarterback Cooper Jadwin was tackled for a four-yard loss to set up second down and 24 yards from Carthage’s six-yard line.
That’s when Carthage hit the backbreaker, a pass from Jadwin to Gall that Gall took 94 yards for a touchdown and a 27-7 lead with 7:29 left in the game.
Gall said it demonstrated a skill he’s worked over the summer to add to his already considerable football repertoire.
“I’m kind of getting out more on the outside because in seven on seven this year I proved to myself that I could run some routes and catch some balls,” Gall said after the game. “So it’s good that I was able to get in and add a skill set that I didn’t have. For the touchdown, it was good to just run hard, but I’m dead after that run.”
Gall almost scored on another touchdown reception after a Republic turnover, but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty on Carthage.
A 30-yard run by Jadwin would set Carthage up on Republic’s five yard line and Gall would score his fifth touchdown of the half.
The Tigers play at Branson next Friday.
