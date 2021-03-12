INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Tears of joy flooded the eyes of Mike Frizzell as he watched Carl Junction senior Jesse Cassatt celebrate a state championship with his friends and family inside Cable Dahmer Arena.
For 33 years, Frizzell had been the only wrestler in Carl Junction history to have claimed two individual state wrestling championships. By Friday night, Frizzell was the head coach in Cassatt’s corner as he watched the 182-pound wrestler match the feat with a second state title in the MSHSAA Class 3 state wrestling tournament.
“This one means a lot,” Frizzell said. “I can’t even put it into words. I set the record so long ago, and to have someone come along, put in the work and win two state titles the way Jesse did, I can’t say anything more about it. He’s the man, and this program couldn’t be prouder.”
Cassatt, a year removed from claiming state gold at the 195-pound weight class, went 3-0 on the day and had to get past two undefeated wrestlers en route to his title repeat. He opened the day with a 14-4 major decision over William Chrisman’s Mason Walters before downing previously unbeaten Luke Shaver of Festus by a 5-2 decision in the semifinals.
The championship bout saw Cassatt record two late takedowns on Whitfield’s Chase Brock, who was 10-0 at the time, before settling for a 5-2 decision.
“First off, God blessed me with this opportunity and ability to go out and compete at this level,” Cassatt said. “I’m so thankful for what He’s given me and done for me in these last two seasons. … Celebrating with my family, friends, teammates and coaches tonight was one of the greatest feelings of my life.
Cassatt finished the season 49-0.
The Bulldogs also had a freshman placer in Lukas Walker, who overcame a loss in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion Porter Matecki of Whitfield by winning back-to-back matches in the wrestleback rounds. His first-period fall over Fort Zumwalt South’s Ashton Atkins in the blood round clinched a podium finish before he went on to place fifth with another first-period fall over Hillsboro’s Aidan Black.
A SILVER DEBUT
It was a breakout debut at the state tournament for McDonald County’s Blaine Ortiz, who went 2-1 on the day to finish runner-up at the 113-pound weight class.
Blaine was one win shy of becoming the second wrestler in his school’s history to win a state title — his brother, Oscar Ortiz, being the first to accomplish the feat in 2018. But the sophomore ended up settling for second place after suffering a 12-0 setback to Whitfield’s Alexander Rallo in the finals. His two wins on the day came via decisions over Fort Osage’s Rylan Mansfield and Hillsboro’s Gavin Alexander.
“Blaine Ortiz, I’m very proud of that kid, and he had a great tournament,” McDonald County head coach Josh Factor said. “It wasn’t the final result he wanted, but with him being a sophomore in his first year at the state tournament, I think he definitely made a statement that he can complete with guys at this level.”
Blaine finished the season with a 33-3 record.
“Hopefully we come back this next season with some goals in mind to make it to the top of the podium,” Factor said. “He’s more than capable.”
The Mustangs also had a state placer in freshman Sam Murphy, who went 2-2 on the day to finish fourth at 220.
Murphy opened the tourney with back-to-back decisions before being nipped in the semifinals by undefeated Whitfield junior Keith Miley by a 1-0 decision. Murphy lost to Bolivar’s Drayton Huchteman in his ensuing third-place match and finished with a season record of 38-8.
“Anytime you’re a freshman competing in the 220-pound weight class, you know you’re going to have mature competition there,” Factor said. “But he did a great job at his first high school state tournament, too. Again, I know he wanted more than fourth place, but the great thing is he has three more years to make it back here and get what he wants.”
CARDINALS MEDAL TWO
Both state qualifiers who took to the mat for Webb City came away with their first state medals of their prep careers, with senior Jacob Ott placing fourth at 195 and senior Roger Carranco placing sixth at 182.
“We’re pleased with how both of our guys wrestled,” Webb City head coach Larron Hurst said. “Going from sectionals to state with a two-week hiatus there, you always want to know how kids are going to perform. But both of them came in and wrestled solid today.”
Ott opened the tournament with back-to-back wins before being edged by Grain Valley’s Hunter Newsom in the semifinals. Ott went on to surrender a 11-3 major decision to Platte County’s Jaydon Walls in his third-place match. He finished the season with a 29-8 record.
Carranco rebounded from a loss in the quarterfinals by going 2-0 in the wrestleback rounds to clinch a podium finish. After recording a 12-3 major decision in the blood round over Platte County’s Jake Fernandez, Carranco was defeated 9-3 by Rolla’s Hayden Fane in the fifth-place match. Carranco capped his senior season with a 30-10 record.
“First-time qualifiers and first-time placers,” Hurst said of Ott and Carranco. “It’s quite a way for both of them to end their high school careers, and we’re very proud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.