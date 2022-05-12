CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has named a Cassville native manager of its trout hatchery at Roaring River State Park.
Brad Farwell began his job May 1. He replaces Paul Spurgeon, who retired earlier this year.
Farwell, 36, said he grew up fishing in the park, which you would expect in a community where schools close on March 1 — Opening Day of trout season in Missouri. His father, Marvin Farwell, worked at the hatchery for 32 years.
Brad began working at the hatchery part time when he was 15 years old, and continued working there while attending College of the Ozarks and Mississippi State University.
He then went to work at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery in Branson as a resource assistant and resource technician before returning to Roaring River in 2011 as the assistant manager.
“It’s a very rare opportunity to be able to land your dream job in your home town,” Farwell said in a statement released by MDC. “I went into a professional field of work that is very niche. There are not a lot of opportunities across the country to be a hatchery manager and being able to work in the community you grew up in is an awesome opportunity. I am excited to work with everyone in the area, many of whom I went to school with.”
The hatchery produces approximately 600,000 trout annually that are stocked in Roaring River, as well as other areas around the state.
Roaring River, seven miles south of Cassville, has been the most visited state park in Missouri the last two years, drawing more than 1.9 million visitors in 2021.
The hatchery and the river are fed by Roaring River spring, one of the largest springs in the western Ozarks.
