The third-seeded Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers built a big lead of 15 points over the first three quarters of their Class 1 District 5 finals basketball game, then survived a furious rally by the top-seeded Golden City Eagles to earn a second consecutive district title with a 49-38 win on Saturday at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin.
The Cavaliers jumped out to a 23-17 lead at halftime and built the lead to 35-20 at the end of the third quarter, but Golden City went on a 14-3 run to cut the lead to four points, 38-34, with more than four minutes left in the game.
The teams traded baskets for a 40-36 Thomas Jefferson lead, then the Cavaliers went on a 9-2 run to close out the game.
“Golden City is a great basketball team, we knew they weren’t going to just roll over for us,” said Chris Myers, Thomas Jefferson Head Coach. “We talked to our kids about taking care of our business, doing what we had to do, and they did a great job down the stretch.”
The Cavaliers had three players in double figures, with Jay Ball scoring 14 points while Caden Myers and Tyler Brouhard scored 12 apiece.
Drew Goodhope chipped in six points while Jake Jarrett scored three points and Levi Triplett scored two.
Josh Reeves led the Eagles and all scorers with 20 points while Elijah Pettengill scored 13 points.
Max Parrill scored four points and Colby Nelson scored one.
The Cavaliers are celebrating their second straight trip to sectionals and a 21-6 season as of Friday. They’ll compete in a Class 1 sectional game on Tuesday.
“This was a group effort, it wasn’t just one guy,” Myers said. “To hold a team like Golden City in check all night like we did, that’s a group defensive effort. Our entire team did a fantastic job defensively and did what we had to do offensively.
“Back-to-back district titles, this will be back-to-back sectionals. The kids know what it’s like, they’ve been there and they’re hungry to get there again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.