JASPER, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic volleyball team’s season came to a close in a 3-1 setback to Liberal in the first round of the Class 1 District 9 tournament on Thursday at Jasper High School.

The fourth-seeded Warriors picked up a 25-23 victory in the opening set before Liberal won three straight set points by scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 27-25.

McAuley finished with a 7-19 season record.

Lily Black accounted for a team-high 12 kills for McAuley, while Kloee Williamson tallied five aces, Jojo Wheeler 69 digs, Avery Gardner 10 assists and Kayleigh Teeter two blocks.

Liberal (5-25) advanced to the district semifinals to take on top-seeded College Heights at 5 p.m. Saturday.

