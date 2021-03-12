INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It was going to require something pretty wild for Cayden Auch to top his state title celebration from the previous season when he attempted to double leg his head coach, Jeremy Phillips, on the corner of the mat.
So to celebrate his fourth state crown on Friday, the Neosho senior went with something a little bit more subtle instead. A quick point to the stands to acknowledge the Neosho faithful and then a shoulder bump with his coaches would do.
“I thought about going for the takedown again, but he (Phillips) would have seen it coming,” Auch said with a laugh. “So yeah, I held back on the celebration a little bit.”
Of course, the mild celebration didn’t take away from the accomplishment itself.
With a 10-3 decision over Liberty Wentzville’s Wyatt Haynes, Auch not only capped a perfect senior season but solidified himself as the most decorated wrestler in Neosho history. The 160-pound standout and University of Arkansas-Little Rock signee became the first four-time state champion in Neosho history as he finished his senior campaign with a 49-0 record.
“Man, it’s just exciting and a feeling that’s really hard to describe,” Auch said. “First off, I just want to give glory to God, because without Him I know I wouldn’t have this opportunity to be here in this environment and surrounded by the people who care about me and my aspirations. It’s exciting to make history, and especially for a team like Neosho that’s been so dominant for the last decade under coaches like Jeremy Phillips.”
For Neosho, which entered the day seeking a 10th team state title in 12 seasons, Auch’s accomplishment was a silver lining in an otherwise somber finals round as the Wildcats went 1 for 6 in their championship bouts. Whitfield, which crowned five individual champions, ended up pulling away from the rest of the field to win the team title with 182 points, while Neosho settled for second place with 148 points.
“I was very pleased with the way we prepared ourselves for every match and went out there and wrestled,” Neosho coach Jeremy Phillips said. “Obviously some of the things at the end stick out. They hurt. It’s tough to lose five of those final matches that we wrestled. But the thing I told them was we have to remember those big matches we had leading up to that.
“We’d like a different result, but there’s nothing we can do about it now. Those who come back, I told them to set their goals now and begin to work on Day 1. … We can change some of the outcomes that the kids had today who come back.”
Team champion Whitfield claimed individual team titles in the first four weight classes, and two came against Neosho opponents as Porter Matecki downed Raymond Hembree 6-0 at 106 and Evan Binder downed Landon Kivett 8-0 at 120.
Neosho’s Eli Zar came in as a 3-seed at 145 but managed to upset previously unbeaten Eli Rocha of Platte County with a 7-4 decision in the semifinals. Zar settled for runner-up after falling to Pacific’s Callum Sitek 8-0 in the finals.
Eric Holt (170) and defending state champion Jeremiah Larson (195) rounded out Neosho’s group of finalists and both placed second, with Holt falling to Hannibal’s Trevor Wilson before Larson was edged 6-5 by Grain Valley’s Hunter Newsom.
Hayden Crane also notched a podium finish for Neosho and took third at 132.
Friday marked the final prep matches for Neosho seniors Auch, Kivett, Holt and Larson.
