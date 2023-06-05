In a rematch of last year’s championship series, it was the Joplin Outlaws (2-0) who jumped out to an early lead on their way to a 6-1 win over the 2002 MINK League champion St. Joseph Mustangs (2-1) on Monday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Joplin, last year’s South Division champs, held the Mustangs (2-1) scoreless in the opening frame. Treghan Parker led things off for the Outlaws in the bottom of the first inning with a single to the right side. After a Kolton Reynolds fly out to center field and a Jaret Nelson walk, William Kelley plated Parker with a sharply hit double down the line just out of reach of the third baseman and advanced Nelson to third. Caden Bressler put the Outlaws up 2-0 with a sacrifice RBI to first base that scored Nelson.
Neither team could put another run across until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Outlaws extended their lead to 3-0 off a Landon Meyer double to right field that sent Kelley home. Kelley reached second base earlier on a Mustang throwing error.
The Mustangs logged their only run of the game in the top of the eighth inning, when Ike Book scored from third base on a Sullivan Lane wild pitch. The Outlaws got out of the inning without further damage and went into the bottom of the eighth with a 3-1 advantage.
Bressler drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the eighth and was able to swipe second base. After Meyer drew a walk, Bressler stole third. A Cole Hill walk loaded the bases for catcher Karson Green, who drove in three more runs for the Outlaws with a single to centerfield that plated Bressler, Meyer and Hill and gave Joplin a 6-1 cushion going into the final inning.
Tyler Benefiel sealed the win for Joplin, inducing two flyballs and logging one strikeout while walking one and hitting one batter.
Joplin outhit the Mustangs 7-5. Green led the Outlaws with two hits in four at-bats and three RBIs. Meyer was 1-3 with an RBI and Kelley was 1-4 with an RBI.
Cole Slibrowski went 2-3 for the Mustangs, Trevor McCollum was 2-4 and Noah Bodenhousen, at 1-4, was the only other St. Joseph player to log a hit.
Starter Kade Biellier went four innings for Joplin, giving up three hits and two walks and striking out two hitters, while allowing no runs. Reliever Tyler Graham threw three innings for Joplin, allowing just one hit, while striking out one and walking three with no runs. Sullivan pitched one inning, giving up a hit, a walk and a run.
Tanner Schmidt was saddled with the loss for St. Joseph. Schmidt went two innings, giving up two runs on three hits, while walking one and striking out one.
The Outlaws make their first road trip of the season on Wednesday, when they travel to Sedalia. They follow that with a two-game series at St. Joseph and two more at Clarinda (Iowa) before returning home June 15 to battle Chillicothe.
