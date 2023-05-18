Missouri Southern catcher Chayton Beck powered the second-seeded Lions to a 4-3 win with a two-out, two-run homer in the eighth inning Thursday during the opening game of the NCAA D-II Central Regional game. The Lions played the seventh-seeded Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys at Warren Turner Field.
Beck's 11th homer of the season came with the Lions trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning and scored Garrett Rice, who reached base earlier on a nine-pitch walk. Beck took a 3-2 pitch over the left field fence to give the No. 10 Lions the lead and closer Laif Hultine took care of business in the top of the ninth to advance the Lions to a 6 p.m. Friday matchup with sixth-seeded Minnesota State-Mankato (40-15), which advanced earlier in the day with a 8-4 upset of third-seeded Southern Arkansas (39-17.)
Southern scored first, in the bottom of the second inning, when Treghan Parker was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, scoring Garrett Rice, who reached base earlier on a walk.
MSSU (43-15) made it 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning when Will Doherty hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly that plated Henry Kusiak from third.
The Wonder Boys tied the game at 2-2 off a Sawyer Duddleston two-run homer in the top of the sixth that scored Cade McBride, who had reached base earlier on a ground ball single up the middle.
ATU took its first lead of the game in the top of the seventh inning, when Shane Poe's RBI bunt scored Brandon Bunton from third and put ATU up 3-2.
Hultine came in to replace starter Cole Woods for Duddleston's next at-bat with bases-loaded. Duddleston had already hit two doubles and the two-run jack off Woods, but Hultine was able to retire him with a four-pitch strikeout.
The Lions blanked the Wonder Boys in the top of the eighth. Arkansas Tech starter John Gray gave up the two-run home run to Beck on his 132nd pitch of the game.
Beck was the only Lion with multiple hits. He went 2-3, with a double and the decisive home run, his 11th of the season. Woods struck out eight batters in sixth and two thirds innings, while giving up three runs on six hits and walking two batters. Hultine (2-2) struck out two, walked one and gave up one hit in two and a third innings.
Duddleston was 3-4 at the plate for the Wonder Boys with eight total bases, including two doubles and the home run. Gray gave up three earned runs on six hits in seven and two-thirds innings of work. He walked five and struck out five. The Wonder Boys outhit Southern, who stranded 10 runners, 7-6.
Before the Lions face Minnesota State at 6 p.m., Arkansas Tech will fight to stay alive in the doublep-elimination format with a 2 p.m. game against Southern Arkansas at Warren Turner Field.
