CHEROKEE, Kan. — The College Heights Christian boys basketball team dominated the final three quarters to claim a 61-36 win over Southeast High School in the semifinals of the Lancer Classic on Friday night at Southeast High School.
The Cougars (12-2) fell in a 13-11 hole in the opening quarter before outscoring Southeast 50-23 the rest of the way.
CHC had three scorers in double figures, with Miller Long tallying 19 points, Curtis Davenport 18 points and Ethan Meeks 11 points.
Cade Burdett led the scoring for Southeast with 13 points.
College Heights plays Columbus in the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.