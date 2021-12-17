The College Heights Christian boys basketball team hiked its season record to 6-1 with a 70-44 victory over Exeter on Friday night at College Heights.
The Cougars limited Exeter to just four points in the first quarter and went on to take a 39-20 lead into halftime. CHC outscored Exeter 31-24 in the second half.
Ethan Meeks poured in a game-high 24 points for College Heights while Miller Long added 17 points and Hagen Beck 12 points. Curtis Davenport chipped in nine points. Long made three triples.
Cory Hillburn led the scoring for Exeter with 15 points.
College Heights plays Galena (Kan.) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 4-State Shootout at Webb City High School.
