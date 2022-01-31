Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Icy conditions developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%.