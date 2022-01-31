The College Heights Christian boys basketball team rolled to a 76-27 victory over the Carl Junction junior varsity in the first round of the Mercy/Warrior Classic on Monday at McAuley Catholic High School.
The Cougars, improving to 15-3 on the season, jumped out to a 47-14 halftime lead before outscoring the Bulldogs 29-13 in the second half.
Miller Long made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points for College Heights. Hagen Beck added 15 points while Curtis Davenport tallied 11 points and Ethan Adel 10 points.
The Cougars play either Thomas Jefferson Independent or McAuley Catholic in the semifinals on Thursday.
